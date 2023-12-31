Best Characters to pair with Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Now that version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail has been released, Xueyi has made her debut. After obtaining her by rolling in the Floral Triptych or A Lost Soul banner during the first phase of the continuing edition, Trailblazers can build this character according to their preferences. Several Trailblazers may summon her since she is the first 4-star character to use the Quantum element and choose the Path of Destruction.

Due to her Path, she is particularly skilled at simultaneously dealing massive amounts of Quantum damage to several opponents. Those who have acquired her might be curious about the units they should pair her with.

The best characters for players to team up with Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 are listed in this article.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 who should be paired with Xueyi

1) Bronya

Bronya, a 5-star Wind element character (Image via HoYoverse)

For many DPS units in the Honkai Star Rail, Bronya has been a reliable support unit, and Xueyi is no different. The former may provide an ally an extra turn while increasing their DMG output, making her an unrivaled buffer.

Bronya also has one of the greatest Ultimates at her disposal. She can unleash the ability to create damage amplification for the entire squad through an increase in their ATK and CRIT DMG values. Xueyi can constantly deal enormous damage in battle by utilizing every piece of Bronya's equipment to her full advantage.

2) Tingyun

Tingyun, a 4-star Lightning element character (Image via HoYoverse)

She will undoubtedly need support for this new Destruction unit to deliver as much damage as possible on Star Rail. Utilize Tingyun in the group in a way where she can give Xueyi all the boosts she needs, such as increased DMG and ATK levels.

Additionally, Xueyi can get 50 energy points back from the 4-star buffer, giving her regular access to her Ultimate. This enables the latter to increase her stacks even further, which is required to unleash her Karma. When Karma's stacks peak, she launches a follow-up attack that deals Quantum damage to a single enemy.

3) Luocha

Luocha is currently the best healer in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Due to his potent healing application, Luocha is possibly the greatest choice for any Xueyi squad in Honkai Star Rail. When a character's HP falls to half, he can instantly restore it to full. Additionally, this character has a healing field.

He can essentially keep everyone alive during combat with both his utility. She will periodically taunt her adversaries as she pursues the Path of Destruction, making her a top target in the battle. Luocha can intervene to increase the range of his healing power, guaranteeing that she and the squad will survive and see the fight through.

Additionally, he can utilize his Ultimate to remove an enemy's buff, denying them the advantage in combat.

4) Silver Wolf

Silverwolf, a 5-star Nihility character (Image via HoYoverse)

Utilizing Silver Wolf, who travels the Nihility Path and deals a variety of debuffs to adversaries, is another option for a strong Xueyi team. She can lower an enemy's DEF and weaken their resistance to a specific vulnerability. As a result, Xueyi can deal a significant amount of additional damage to the opponent, weakening them.

A further feature that sets Silver Wolf apart from other debuffers is her Skill, which deals an opponent a Weakness type. As a result, you can construct a mono-quantum configuration for the new Destruction character in Honkai Star Rail with this unit.

5) Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan, a 5-star Quantum element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Regarding the mono-Quantum squad, Fu Xuan is a must-have for Xueyi because she can deflect attacks for her allies. This shields them during the fight. Fu Xuan can absorb 65% of the incoming damage her companions sustain because of her skill Matrix of Prescience. The Knowledge Effect, which Fu Xuan's ally also gains, increases their HP by 3% of Fu Xuan's maximum HP and boosts their critical rate by 6%.

As the Four-star character is occupied with dealing formidable Quantum damage to her opponents, Fu Xuan can protect the squad by absorbing most of the incoming damage.

6) Gepard

Gepard, a 5-star Ice element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Regarding the Preservation units, Gepard is a must for Xueyi since he can produce shields for all allies. They are safe because of this during the conflict. Additionally, he can freeze opponents, postponing their turn.

As she is on the Path of Destruction and is an excellent target for incoming damage, Gepard's shield may protect her and the team from incoming damage.

7) Hanya

Hanya, a 4-star Physical element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Hanya is a newly introduced, four-star team buffer who follows the Path of Harmony. She can use her skills to buff her teammates and help her squad regain skill points.

Her equipment is so adaptable that she can be utilized in various team setups. Hanya's ultimate can be used to boost Xueyi's ATK and SPD values, increasing her damage output and chances of striking her opponents again.

While Hanya's skill can deliver physical damage and cause those foes to inflict a Burden, companions now instantly get a skill point when they use a basic attack or one of their other skills against enemies that bear a Burden. This makes Hanya a great unit to pair up with Xueyi in version 1.6 of Star Rail.

