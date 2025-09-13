Two new Relic sets will debut in Honkai Star Rail version 3.6, and World-Remaking Deliverer is one of them. After their release, players have to farm for it to build certain characters. This upcoming gear set will feature 2 and 4-piece set effects. Since HoYoverse just announced this Relic set, players might wonder what effects it can grant and which characters can unleash all its power.

In this article, we take a look at the effects of World-Remaking Deliverer in Honkai Star Rail and the best characters for it.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Exploring the best characters for World-Remaking Deliverer in Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned, World-Remaking Deliverer a new Relic set that will debut in Honkai Star Rail version 3.6. Like all gear sets, this one will feature bonuses based on how many pieces are equipped on a unit. Here are the set bonuses of the new set:

2-piece: Passively increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 8%.

4-piece: When the wielder uses their Basic ATK or Skill and their memosprite is present on the field, both the wearer and the memosprite will receive a 24% HP boost. Additionally, all allies deal extra damage until the wearer triggers their Basic ATK or Skill again.

With that said, let’s see which characters can use this Relic set in HSR:

Evernight

Evernight (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Evernight releases alongside World-Remaking Deliverer in Honkai Star Rail, it's a no-brainer that she can utilize the set’s set bonuses. She follows the Remembrance Path, which means she can summon a memosprite. This gives her extra HP from the 4-piece set bonus, and all allies can get damage boost.

Additionally, the 3-piece bonus will automatically be activated after Trailblazers equip two pieces of this Relic set since it's a passive buff.

Hyacine

Hyacine and Ica (Image via HoYoverse)

Another character who can use World-Remaking Deliverer in HSR is Hyacine. Like Evernight, this Remembrance unit can easily activate the 4-pieve set effect, allowing her allies to gain damage boost. Being a healer, this damage boost can prove beneficial for DPS units.

Moreover, the extra HP from the set effect will render Hyacine and her memosprite, Ica, a little tanky. This allows both, especially Ica, to get hit a bit more before disappearing from the battlefield.

Remembrance Trailblazer

Trailblazer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Lastly, players can equip and use World-Remaking Deliverer on the Remembrance version of Trailblazer. This variant excels in supporting their allies, so players can easily boost their DPS character’s damage with the 4-piece bonus. Like every abovementioned unit, RMC can also become a bit more tanky with the HP boost.

Since Remembrance Trailblazer can also deal a decent bit of damage, the CRIT Rate boost from the 2-piece set bonus will help them hit crit more often.

