Knowing the best Crystal recipe in Schedule 1 is crucial to maximizing your profit in the game. Crystal production can be a bold venture, but if you are willing to take the risks and make efforts to craft the perfect strain, you can make a ton of money, which will help you expand your virtual drug empire.
This article provides a detailed overview of the best Crystal recipe in Schedule 1, along with a step-by-step guide to make it.
Author's note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.
What you need for the best Crystal recipe in Schedule 1
To craft the best Crystal recipe in Schedule 1, you must get your hands on a specific set of ingredients. While the street value of Crystal typically ranges between $200 and $400, it is possible to secure a solid profit of around $350 per sale if you consistently negotiate with your customers.
Below is a list of the necessary ingredients to create the best Crystal recipe:
- Crystal + Motor Oil
- Soda
- Paracetamol
- Gasoline
- Soda
- Battery
- Horse sem*n
- Mega Bean
Steps to make the best Crystal in Schedule 1
Once you get your hands on the required ingredients, you can follow these steps to create this drug:
- Create a mix between Crystal and Motor Oil.
- After you make this, add the second compound to your mix, i.e., Soda. If you can't find Soda, you can swap it out for Coke.
- Once done, add some Paracetamol and Gasoline.
- Supplement this compound by adding more Soda and then a Battery. After you're done mixing these items, finalize the compound by adding Horse sem*n and Mega Bean.
By following these steps, you will have successfully created the best Crystal in Schedule 1. You can then choose to sell the product directly or employ dealers to do it on your behalf.
