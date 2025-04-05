Knowing the best Crystal recipe in Schedule 1 is crucial to maximizing your profit in the game. Crystal production can be a bold venture, but if you are willing to take the risks and make efforts to craft the perfect strain, you can make a ton of money, which will help you expand your virtual drug empire.

This article provides a detailed overview of the best Crystal recipe in Schedule 1, along with a step-by-step guide to make it.

Author's note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Also Read: All ingredients in Schedule 1 and their effects

What you need for the best Crystal recipe in Schedule 1

To craft the best Crystal recipe in Schedule 1, you must get your hands on a specific set of ingredients. While the street value of Crystal typically ranges between $200 and $400, it is possible to secure a solid profit of around $350 per sale if you consistently negotiate with your customers.

Below is a list of the necessary ingredients to create the best Crystal recipe:

Crystal + Motor Oil

Soda

Paracetamol

Gasoline

Soda

Battery

Horse sem*n

Mega Bean

Steps to make the best Crystal in Schedule 1

Once you get your hands on the required ingredients, you can follow these steps to create this drug:

Create a mix between Crystal and Motor Oil. After you make this, add the second compound to your mix, i.e., Soda. If you can't find Soda, you can swap it out for Coke. Once done, add some Paracetamol and Gasoline. Supplement this compound by adding more Soda and then a Battery. After you're done mixing these items, finalize the compound by adding Horse sem*n and Mega Bean.

Making the Best crystal in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGA)

By following these steps, you will have successfully created the best Crystal in Schedule 1. You can then choose to sell the product directly or employ dealers to do it on your behalf.

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

