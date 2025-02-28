Best Dragon Karts in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Carefully selecting the best Dragon Karts will help you become the fastest man in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Choosing the most suitable vehicle is important if you want to win later races in the game and complete some related substories. Progressing through these narratives can provide you with some rewards, compensating for your time spent in the mini-game.
This article guides you on the best Dragon Karts you can acquire in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Note: This article is not meant to be a ranking. It is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
The best Dragon Karts to use in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
You'll be introduced to the mini-game after you visit its location situated opposite Ounabara Vocational School in Anaconda Harbor Park and interact with Ran. While you can win a majority of races with any basic vehicle, choosing the best Dragon Kart will make progressing through Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's storyline much easier. Here are some great options for winning races:
1) Rumble Crasher
The Rumble Crasher is one of the best Dragon Karts for players who want speedy vehicles if they don't mind consistently butting heads with guardrails and enemies. Its high Top Speed, Durability, and Weight make for a quick ride, but at the cost of its Handling. Its rough-and-tough nature makes it a great pick for Elimination Duels.
2) Rapid Phantom
The Rapid Phantom might lack in Top Speed and Weight, but its Durability, Handling, and Ring Recovery make up for it. It is a great Dragon Kart for players who want a vehicle that can aid in zooming around the lap with precision. It is a good choice for time-attack races.
3) Ignition Shadow
The Ignition Shadow is a Dragon Kart that refines over the previous entry, with an increase in Handling and Top Speed, at the cost of a lower acceleration. Its refined handling makes it a great choice for avoiding other players when racing in the Grand Prix mode.
4) Rising Dragon
The Rising Dragon is one of the best Dragon Karts you can unlock in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. It boasts great stats in Top Speed, Acceleration, and Handling. It also has high durability and ring recovery amount, which make it a great option for almost any race in the game.
5) Legend Wave
Completing the 'Path to Speed' substory in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will unlock a strong contender for the best Dragon Kart, Legend Wave. It boasts really high stats for Top Speed, Acceleration, and Handling, along with great Grip and Ring Recovery. These stats make it the perfect reward for completing the second Dragon Kart storyline in the game.
This was a guide on the best Dragon Karts that can help players win numerous bouts in the racing mini-game.
