5 best early-game bows in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom consists of a vast variety of resources to acquire and a large open world filled with intriguing locations. Players will need some robust weapons in their arsenal to combat the many foes they will encounter along their journey. If they wish to engage in long-range battles, the bow and arrow is a potent tool.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom encourages exploration. Thus, one can acquire some of the best bows early in the game. This will be beneficial for them to deal decent damage to enemies from a distance thereby preserving Link’s health for longer.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Construct Bow and 4 other great early-game bows in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Construct Bow

It can be acquired by defeating Constructs (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom pits you against myriad enemy types, one of them being Constructs. You must defeat certain high-level Construct Soldiers, Captains, or Archers during the early stages of the game to obtain the Construct Bow. A better option than Old Wooden Bow, you can get them during your exploration of Great Sky Island.

Furthermore, the Construct Bow doesn't catch fire and is a viable replacement for the Old Wooden Bow that is susceptible to fire damage. It deals 5 units of base damage which is potent enough to tackle weaker enemies in the early stages of the game. You can try to fuse arrows with items to increase this bow’s usability.

2) Dusk Bow

The Dusk Bow is one of the best early-game weapons. To acquire it, you must use the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower to propel Link in the air and use the paraglider to land on top of the Hyrule Castle. While it can be a difficult feat to accomplish, you can create flying devices to reach it.

Alternatively, you can first solve The Wind Temple and then use the Sage Tulin’s Gust ability, which should aid you in reaching the castle's summit. The Dusk Bow has a whopping 30 units of damage, giving you an edge in battle and helping you maintain a safe distance from enemies with faster attack patterns.

3) Zonaite Bow

Zonaite Bow deals 30 damage (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom comprises numerous shrine puzzles that you can complete to earn rewards. The Zonaite Bow is one of the many items to acquire from Kikakin, Oshozan-u, Kumamayn, and some other shrines. It deals 30 base damage making it a worthwhile addition to Link’s arsenal.

The in-game description indicates that the bow uses the power from Energy Cell. You can shoot the arrows farther by charging the shot for a longer duration at the cost of power draining from the cell. Those interested to enhance it can refer to this guide on how to upgrade the Energy Cell.

4) Royal Guard’s Bow

The Royal Guard’s Bow is another effective bow to have in Link’s inventory as it possesses 50 base damage and a decent fire rate. However, note that this bow has low durability. But obtaining this bow will help you gain an advantage in early-game combat encounters.

You can also use the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and make your way towards the Hyrule Castle. It is ideal to have a Glide Armor Set equipped, as it enables one to glide without consuming any stamina. After reaching the Hyrule Castle 1F bridge, enter the Sanctum and find the Royal Guard’s Bow on the first floor near some debris.

5) Forest Dweller’s Bow

Forest Dweller's Bow fires multiple arrows (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

You will need to spend some time exploring to obtain the Forest Dweller’s Bow. It can be found in a tree trunk near a place called Lake Saria. This water body is near the Ninjis Shrine and the thick mist in the area may make it difficult to spot the lake.

The Forest Dweller’s Bow is unique as it allows you to fire multiple arrows with each dealing 15 units of damage. It has a lower fire rate than other bows, but the ability to shoot multiple arrows is an added advantage.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park.

bit.ly/42QXxMN The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom is finally here on the Switch! Link's latest outing brings a compelling story and incredible gameplay together.From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park. The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom is finally here on the Switch! Link's latest outing brings a compelling story and incredible gameplay together. From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park.bit.ly/42QXxMN https://t.co/eVjYZoqT8d

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom comprises a set of new abilities like Ultrahand, Recall, and Fuse that enable players to solve puzzles, explore varied locales, and defeat enemies adeptly. Those inclined to gain an edge in battles can peruse this list of the five best recipes that enhance Link’s attack power.

Poll : 0 votes