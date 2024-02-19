5 best games like Assassin's Creed on Nintendo Switch

Assassin's Creed has been one of the biggest franchises in gaming for almost two decades. From enjoying an affluent life in Renaissance Italy to plundering ships throughout the Caribbean, players have experienced multiple eras through the Animus. Assassin's Creed has seen a fair share of changes since its first entry in 2007, and it is expected that Ubisoft will keep modifying the formula yet retain its core essence.

The Nintendo Switch is almost seven years old, meaning it cannot support many modern titles coming to current-gen consoles and PCs. This includes the latest offerings from the Assassin's Creed franchise. This might leave you disappointed and looking for fun alternatives on Switch.

Whether you are a fan of the older entries featuring stealth, the ones with a focus on the open world, or the newer RPG-esque Assassin's Creed titles, this article will highlight five games you can play on Nintendo Switch.

Games similar to Assassin's Creed for the Nintendo Switch

1) Aragami 2

Aragami 2 features a level system to unlock skills (Image via Lince Works)

If you have ever wanted to be a sneaky shinobi, making your way through a Japanese city and eliminating targets, you might want to look into Aragami 2. You play as an assassin who can use paranormal abilities and must eliminate various powerful individuals to protect your people.

While Assassin's Creed Red is possibly a few years away and might skip the Switch, you can play Aragami 2 and have fun sneaking through a feudal Japanese city.

2) Hitman: Blood Money

Agent 47 is back once again (Image via IO Interactive)

Hitman is one of the most famous gaming franchises that has provided players with a fun way to be an assassin. Agent 47's latest escapades might not be on the Nintendo Switch because of the console's hardware restrictions, but you can play Blood Money, which is considered one of the best games in the Hitman franchise.

If you liked the slow but calculated method of eliminating targets in older Assassin's Creed titles, you should give Hitman Blood Money a try.

3) A Plague Tale: Innocence

You will need to solve several puzzles while avoiding guards (Image via Asobo Studio)

Some enthusiasts prefer games from Ubisoft's History Diving franchise for their intriguing plot. If you are looking for a narrative-driven experience that can be enjoyed on your Nintendo Switch, try A Plague Tale: Innocence. Combine a well-written, heartfelt story with excellent stealth gameplay and puzzles, and you will have one of the best titles on offer.

Set during the 100-year war between France and England, you will play as Amicia De Rune as she embarks on a journey through the French countryside to protect her brother, who is being hunted by a religious order.

4) Metal Gear Solid - Master Collection Volume 1

Metal Gear Solid is full of 4th wall breaking easter eggs (Image via Konami)

Konami's The Metal Gear Solid franchise was considered one of the best stealth game series way before Assassin's Creed even existed. Hideo Kojima's brilliant method of storytelling can be seen in how each entry plays out, full of twists, betrayals, and friendships.

The MGS Master Collection Volume 1 brings some of the beloved titles under one package, and fans itching to play as Solid Snake and Big Boss might want to pick this up.

5) Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 4 takes you to the Italian Peninsula (Image via Rebellion)

Shooting the Wehrmacht troops is nothing new in video games. However, Sniper Elite 4 allows you to take enemies out in style. You play as Karl Fairburne, a highly trained sniper, and must eliminate the Nazis before they can unleash a devastating weapon on the world.

The series' iconic X-ray camera also returns, and you can watch in detail how your shots decimate your foes.

