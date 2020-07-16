GTA games weren't the first open-world games, but with GTA III, Rockstar Games pushed the boundaries of what an open-world game should be. Rockstar Games is one of the pioneers of the genre, and instrumental in making it one of the most popular genres today.

There are plenty of open-world games today that are compared to GTA at every turn, but that isn't fair to GTA or the game. The games on this list have unique ideas and an identity of theirs. They also offer the same levels of fun the GTA franchise does, sometimes even more so.

5 of the best games like GTA for a 2 GB RAM PC

5) Far Cry 3

Mechanically and gameplay-wise, there is not much in the way of commonality with the GTA franchise. But in terms of freedom given to the player in the open-world, it can be compared to the GTA franchise.

While Grand Theft Auto games tend to restrict the player during Story Missions in terms of approach, Far Cry 3 chooses to let loose. The game allows the player to approach the situation in any way they please, with amazing results.

Far Cry 3 is simply one of the best open-world games, and the tropical island setting only adds to the charm of the game.

4) Just Cause 2

In case you've grown weary of the somewhat restrictive nature of GTA with its decision to stay more grounded, Just Cause 2 might just be your game.

Just Cause 2 operates on a straightforward idea "Big Explosion=More Fun", and it pays off brilliantly. The game equips the player with an endlessly fun grappling hook that opens up a tonne of possibilities.

Just Cause 2 is pure fun and can keep you 'hooked' for days.

3) Saints Row: The Third

Saints Row, up until the release of Saints Row: The Third, was criticized for being a 'GTA Clone'. Critics and audience stated that the game lacked any original ideas of its own and tried replicating the GTA formula.

However, THQ Nordic changed things up quite significantly with Saints Row: The Third. They opted to go down a much more humorous and bizarrely fun route.

Saints Row: The Third is an absolute blast of a game and shouldn't be missed.

2) Mafia II

Mafia II has no ambitions of emulating the GTA formula of a vast, sprawling open-world full of activities. Instead, it chooses to tell a more linear and straightforward story, and is all the better for it.

The game is as cinematic as it can get, taking inspiration from the best gangster epics like Goodfellas. Mafia II is a game full of personality and beautiful characters.

Mafia II is an open-world adventure that fans of the genre must try at least once.

1) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is one of the most underrated open-world action/adventure games of the last decade. Combining the best elements of the GTA games and taking inspiration from the Yakuza franchise, Sleeping Dogs is a flying kick to the face of a game.

It pays homage to the best Hong Kong martial arts crime movies and delivers one of the most enjoyable open-world games in history.

Sleeping Dogs is a game that has a devoted cult fan base, and deservedly so.