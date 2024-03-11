5 best games like Infinite Craft 

Infinite Craft offers creative freedom that can lead you anywhere from a teapot to a spaceship! Conjured using the masterful art of clicking and dragging virtual buttons, this unusual take on a sandbox game has won the hearts of players all around the world. If the thrill of discovery and limitless crafting has you hooked, then you might be on the hunt for more, and we have you covered.

Dive into our list of the five best games like Infinite Craft. We've got options for the casual alchemist, the adventurous builder, and everyone in between.

Games like Infinite Craft for you to play

1) The Password Game

The Password Game comes from the same creator as Infinite Craft (Image via Neal.Fun)

The mind behind Infinite Craft, Neal Agarwal has created another title for the browser that will certainly challenge your brain. The Password Game is a simple concept; you enter a password and keep changing it according to the instructions that the game gives you.

The longer you play, the more complex the parameters will become, and you will have to often change various parts and restrategize to meet the requirements. The Password Game can be a fun puzzle game if you want to relax and kill your time.

Play The Password Game

2) Wordle

Wordle is one of the most popular puzzle games (Image via New York Times)

Wordle is one of the most popular puzzle games. Created by Josh Wardle, this simple title challenges your ability to quickly figure out the correct set of words as fast as you can. You will have a limited number of tries so choose your words carefully.

Worldle is a great game to tease your brain power to quickly come up with the answers.

Play Wordle

3) Zed's Alchemy

You can play this puzzle title on your Apple devices (Image via Apple/Andrey "Zed" Zaikin)

Zed's Alchemy is another game that is quite similar to Infinite Craft. You start with a limited amount of items like Fire, Air, Earth, and Water, and combine them together to conjure Life, Time, and a lot of other complex ideas and concepts.

Just like Infinite Craft, Zed's Alchemy allows you to create a lot of things, heavily dependent on how vivid your imagination is. Unfortunately, the game is only available on iOS. So if you own a device that utilizes the Apple ecosystem, you can download this fun puzzle title and have fun.

Download Zed's Alchemy (iOS)

4) Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is a browser-based puzzle game (Image via Recloak, Jakub Koziol)

Little Alchemy 2 is another browser-based puzzle game that works similarly to Infinite Craft. You start with the four basic elements of Water, Earth, Fire, and Air (Unfortunately you cannot create an Avatar by combining these), and combine various components you create to unlock final items. These final items can range between anything from Atomic Bomb to grenades and so on.

With over 700 items to unlock, Little Alchemy 2 is simple, fun, addictive, and can keep you engaged for hours.

Play Little Alchemy 2

5) Alchemy Classic HD

Alchemy Classic is available on the Google PlayStore (Image via NIAsoft)

You want to be an Alchemist (hopefully without sacrificing your arm and leg) and conjure a lot of items, but do not like the simplistic design of Infinite Craft? You can give Alchemy Classic HD a try; this is another game quite similar to Neal Agarwal's latest brainchild.

You will combine various elements to give birth to new ones and craft an endless amount of items. Alchemy Classic HD is available on the Google PlayStore.

Download Alchemy Classic HD (Playstore)

The concept of Infinite Craft is nothing new, yet Neal Agarwal was able to create a fun game that you can get lost in for hours. Here are a few guides for some recipes.

