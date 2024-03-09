How to make Time Machine in Infinite Craft

The moment to make a Time Machine in Infinite Craft has arrived, and we're calling all time-traveling architects and chrono-curious adventurers. In a world where the sun rises and sets at the click of a virtual switch and the seasons change with a mere command, mastering the art of making a Time Machine doesn't really take long. Say farewell to the constraints of the clock and embrace the infinite possibilities that await as we delve into the whimsical realm of temporal manipulation.

Gather your virtual hourglasses and set your clocks to adventure mode because this timeless guide is about to unravel the mysteries of the Time Machine in Infinite Craft.

Creating a Time Machine in Infinite Craft

Full chart of making Time Machine in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Infinite Craft offers a surprisingly grounded approach to crafting the intangible! Here's how to cook up a Time Machine in this blocky universe.

As mentioned, crafting a Time Machine is not an infinitely time-consuming task. It does require you to make some other elements first, though:

Create Rainbow in Infinite Craft Create Mist in Infinite Craft. Combine Rainbow and Mist to form Unicorn. Create Time in Infinite Craft. Combine Time and Unicorn to make Time Machine.

So, in today's episode of creating the impossible, we have used one impossible element, the Unicorn (it hasn't been discovered yet), to make another (seemingly) impossible element, a Time Machine.

Other recipes with time in Infinite Craft

Some other things you can create with a Time Machine in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Being the unstoppable miracle of science and engineering, you can use time to craft a variety of items in Infinite Craft.

Time Machine + Time = Time Travel

+ = Time Machine + Fire = Fire Truck

+ = Time Machine + Wind = Tornado

+ = Time Machine + Earth = Dinosaur

+ = Time Machine + Adobe = Pyramid (combinations with Adobe make no sense)

+ = (combinations with Adobe make no sense) Time Machine + Amazon = Wonder Woman

While crafting Time Machine itself might seem like the ultimate achievement, it's just the first chapter in your temporal tome. Play with the past, peek into the future, or bend time to your will.

Infinite Craft's unique system is your playground, where turning a knob of the Time Machine can blossom into a historical excavation, a portal to another era, or even the key to everlasting beauty. So, put on your seatbelt, embrace your inner engineer, and get ready to rewrite the rules with Time Machine in Infinite Craft.

Check out our collection of Infinite Craft recipes

How to get Akira Toriyama || How to make numbers in Infinite Craft || How to make Goku in Infinite Craft || How to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft