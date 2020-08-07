You might be wrong if you think that the graphics in GTA games cannot be tweaked. There are more than a hundred mods that enhance the game's graphics, and take them to the next level.

In this article, we pick out the five best graphics mods for GTA 5 that you must try to boost your gaming experience.

Best graphics mods for GTA 5

2k Water

The look of water in a video game can often be pretty disappointing. And it's the texture that can make or break the realism in a video game. The 2k water mod enhances the feel of the water, and gives it a realistic look in GTA 5. Look at the video by LipskaGTA of Frankling taking a swim in his pool - it might as well be out of a movie!

Very low-end PC settings

Very Low-End PC graphics (Image credits: GTAall.com)

While most mods concentrate on enhancing the overall graphics, this surprisingly useful mod does the exact opposite. If your PC doesn't have the capacity of running an extremely resource-intensive game like GTA 5, then you can download this mod, which will reconfigure the game's graphics so that it may run on a low-end PC with 4 GB RAM and 512 MB integrated graphics.

While you give up on the quality of graphics, at least you can enjoy GTA 5 on your computer!

Realistic Blood

Since GTA 5 is all about its action-packed story, it makes more sense to have blood and gore that looks realistic. So when Trevor goes on his 'hunting spree' next time, you can enjoy the blood and gore splurting realistically.

This mod can make your GTA gameplay feel like an action movie.

Real Life Graphics 2.0

Realistic graphics (Image credits: GTA5-mods)

This really fantastic mod redefines every graphical texture in the game and gives it a pretty decent realistic touch. Every shadow, crevice, or frame in the game ends up looking like it's out of an actual movie, instead of a video game.

This mod is so great that it even makes the wrinkles of Michael's face shine through in your GTA 5 gameplay.

4k Satellite view map with Radar and Zoom

4k Satellite Map (Image credits: GTA5-mods)

This mod is pretty self-explanatory - you get an enhanced view of the in-game map in GTA 5. With improved 4k textures, as well as additional functions such as radar and zoom modes, you get to experience a better navigation experience.

This simple but surprisingly useful mod will make you throw your real-life GPS away!