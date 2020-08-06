Best GTA games for 2 GB RAM PCs

The GTA franchise is famous all over the world because of its storyline, action, and gameplay. It has played a crucial role in popularising the open-world genre and bringing it to the mainstream.

While some modern GTA games consume a lot of RAM, some games from the previous generation can run on PCs that only have 2 GB of RAM.

Top three GTA games for 2 GB RAM PCs

These are the top three GTA games which are compatible for PCs with 2 GB RAM:

GTA: Vice City

GTA: Vice City. Image: Game-Debate.

GTA: Vice City follows the story of a gangster named Tommy Vercetti, who is assigned to complete various missions. You can explore the open-world that the game has to offer, by foot or by cars/motorcycles.

If you grow tired of all the action and drama, you can enjoy your time by engaging in various side activities. You can also purchase businesses in the game to make sure that you have a steady flow of profit.

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor

Advertisement

RAM: 128 MB of RAM

GPU: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce" or better)

DX: DirectX 9.0

OS: Windows 98/98SE/ME/2000 SP3/XP SP1

Store: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

Store: 1.55 GB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

Sound: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers

GTA: San Andreas

GTA: San Andreas. Image: Game-Debate.

GTA: San Andreas is all about gang wars. There are eight gangs in GTA: San Andreas, and you need to defeat all of them to establish dominance.

There are over 200 vehicles that you can choose to cruise around the open world. The missions in GTA: San Andreas are very robust, so be mentally prepared to try them multiple times before losing patience.

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor

RAM: 256MB of RAM

GPU: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

DX: DirectX 9

OS: Windows 2000 or Windows XP

Store: 3.6GB of free hard disk space (minimal installation)

Sound: DirectX 9 compatible Sound Card

GTA IV

GTA IV. Image: Can I Run It.

GTA IV is different from all the other GTA games in the series. It features a protagonist from the right side of the law. Follow the story of Niko Bellic, a retired war veteran who gets entangled in the criminal world. This game narrates an epic tale of betrayal, where you can take revenge on the people who did you wrong.

You can also roam around the open world in this game as you did in the other games as well.

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8Ghz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4Ghz

RAM: 1.5GB XP / 1.5GB Vista

GPU: 256 MB NVIDIA 7900 / 256 MB ATI X1900

DX: DirectX 9.0c

OS: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / Windows XP - Service Pack 3https://gamesystemrequirements.com/

Store: 16GB of Hard Disc Space

Sound: 5.1 Channel Audio Card

Source of Minimum System Requirements: Game System Requirements