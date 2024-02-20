5 best Helldivers 2 armor and how to unlock them.

Whether it be swift recon missions or taking defensive stands, this article features some of the best Helldivers 2 armor that perfectly complements every playstyle. Although choosing a body armor in Helldivers 2 is determined by individuality and mission objectives, some notable armors continually stand out owing to their stats, benefits, and team compatibilities.

This article aims to go over some of the best Helldivers 2 armor and how a player can unlock them.

Some of the best Helldivers 2 armor and how they can be unlocked

Following are some of the top choices for armor in Helldivers 2 in no particular order.

1) DP-40 Hero of the Federation

DP-40 Hero of the Federation is one of the best Helldivers 2 armor (Image via YouTube Jason's Video Games Source/Arrowhead Game Studios)

This armor's passive is Democracy Protects, which gives a 50% chance of not dying when taking lethal damage. This passive also prevents all bleeding damage if the helldiver has chest hemorrhages. It is one of the best armor passive according to the Helldivers 2 armor tier list.

Speed : 500

: 500 Armor Rating: 100

100 Stamina Regen: 100

How to unlock: To unlock this armor, players need to buy it from the Warbond store, as it costs 25 Medals of in-game currency.

2) SC-34 Infiltrator

SC-34 Infiltrator is one of the fastest Helldivers 2 armor (Image via YouTube Jason's Video Games Source/Arrowhead Game Studios)

This armor's passive is Scout, which places Markers on the map that create radar scans every two seconds. It also reduces the range at which enemies can detect the Helldiver wearing this armor by 30%.

Speed : 525

: 525 Armor Rating: 075

075 Stamina Regen: 113

How to unlock: To unlock this armor, players need to buy it from the Warbond store, as it costs three Medals of in-game currency.

3) CE-35 Trench Engineer

CE-35 Trench Engineer is one of the best Helldivers 2 armor (Image via YouTube Jason's Video Games Source/Arrowhead Game Studios)

This armor's passive is Engineering Kit, which gives an extra 30% reduction in recoil when crouching or proning. This passive also increases the base and max inventory capacity of grenades by two.

Speed : 500

: 500 Armor Rating: 100

100 Stamina Regen: 100

How to unlock: To unlock this armor, players must buy it from the Warbond store, as it costs 10 Medals of in-game currency.

4) SC-30 Trailblazer Scout

Like the SC-34 Infiltrator, this armor's passive is also Scout, which places Markers on the map that create radar scans every two seconds. It also reduces the range at which enemies can detect the Helldiver by 30%.

Players, even after reaching max level, have found this armor to be the fastest in the game currently.

Speed : 544

: 544 Armor Rating: 056

056 Stamina Regen: 122

How to unlock: To unlock this armor, players need to buy it from the Warbond store, as it costs 50 Medals of in-game currency.

5) CM-09 Bonesnapper

CM-09 is another one of the most balanced and best Helldivers 2 armor (Image via YouTube Jason's Video Games Source/Arrowhead Game Studios)

This armor's passive is Med-kit, which increases the base and max inventory capacity of stims by two. It also increases the duration of the stim effect by two seconds.

Speed : 500

: 500 Armor Rating: 100

100 Stamina Regen: 100

How to unlock: To unlock this armor, players must buy it from the Warbond store, as it costs 15 Medals of in-game currency.

