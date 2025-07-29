Knowing the best Killing Floor 3 Commando build will help players dominate their opponents in the game. Commando is one of the six specialists in the shooter and is equipped with assault type weapons. He is best suited for close-to-mid-range combat, which makes him a fitting companion for aggressive players. His firepower and high adaptability make him a great choice for squad and solo play.

In this article, we'll look at our pick for the best Killing Floor 3 Commando build.

Best weapons for Killing Floor 3 Commando build

There are many weapons that you can pick for a decent Killing Floor 3 Commando build. However, some are better than others.

You can carry a maximum of two primary weapons in every class in the game. Knightsbridge and X295 Wraith should be your pick for Commando, as they are some of the most dominant weapons in the shooter.

Knightsbridge in Killing Floor 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Tripwire Interactive)

Knightsbridge is a powerful assault rifle that boasts a high ammo capacity. This means you can shoot at multiple opponents without having to worry about running out of ammo. The Frag launcher mod turns this AR into a killing machine that can clear Zeds with ease.

The X295 Wraith is a decent rifle for the second primary slot, which can be enhanced with the Overpressure Rounds attachment.

Here are our picks for the best weapon mods in the Commando build:

Primary weapons:

1) Knightsbridge

Mag-Channel Accelerator

Frag Launcher

Reflex Sight

Reactive Alloy Rounds

Fast Action Receiver

Drum Mag

2) X295 Wraith

Overpressure Rounds

Reflex Sight

Drum Mag

Enhanced Foregrip

Heavy Frame Receiver

Suppressor

Best skills for Killing Floor 3 Commando build

Skills are an important part of the Killing Floor 3 Commando build, so you should be very picky while choosing them.

Commando is a gunslinger DPS character that shoots a lot of bullets. The skills in this build are selected to enhance his overall damage efficiency while also keeping in mind that you never run out of utilities.

Commando skills in Killing Floor 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Tripwire Interactive)

Here is the list of skills that you can use in this build:

Passive skills:

Get Loaded (Level 20)

Fire Sale (Level 2)

Preferred Customer (Level 8)

Booster Shot (Level 14)

A Real Rager (Level 26)

Throwable skills

Capacity Increase (Level 10)

Corrosion Explosion (Level 16)

Think Fast! (Level 4)

Capacity Increase (Level 22)

Scavenger (Level 28)

Gadget skills

Slow Dance (Level 18)

Market Panic (Level 6)

Business Expansion (Level 24)

Widen Out (Level 12)

Smog Warning (Level 30)

