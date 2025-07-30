This article shares the best Killing Floor 3 Firebug build we could come up with, which includes some of the best weapons and skills for this character class. Devin, aka Firebug, is a Specialist known for her crowd control ability using Heat-damage-based weapons. She can take down hordes of Zeds by clearing out enemy pockets and stopping them from overwhelming the team. Her Wildfire gadget is an essential component in fights, as it can block enemies by creating a ring of fire.

Without further ado, here are the details of the best Killing Floor 3 Firebug build.

Best weapons for Killing Floor 3 Firebug build

Firebug has five Heat-damage-type weapons, each with its strengths and weaknesses. The Vulcan TA launcher is one of the most balanced weapons for her, as it packs a punch and offers strong burst damage, which can help efficiently clear weaker Zeds. The weapon's single fire can be used in boss fights, as it offers a wider damage range.

Vulcan TA in Killing Floor 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Tripwire Interactive)

The Dragon's Breath shotgun is another primary weapon that takes the top spot in the best Firebug build. It can inflict heavy incendiary damage and is a good choice for solo players. It can set enemies on fire, and can be used to simultaneously damage enemies with its Alt Fire mod, which can double the damage using two rounds every shot.

Primary weapons

1) Vulcan TA

Heat Sink

Supercharged Plasma

Pneumatic Plasma Cooler

Supercharged Plasma

2) Dragon's Breath

Compensator

White Phosphorus Shells

Reflex Sight

Enhanced Foregrip

Extended Mag

Affliction Amplifier

Secondary weapon

3) Pyre .357

Red Dot Sight

Suppressor

Laser Sight

Incendiary Rounds

Suppressed Cylinder

Affliction Amplifier

Best skills for Killing Floor 3 Firebug build

The best skills for a Killing Floor 3 Firebug build should help you enhance your character abilities. The ones mentioned below will help you maximize the effectiveness of Heat damage, enabling Firebug to eliminate Zeds more efficiently. This build also helps Devlin to improve her healing and AOE damage output.

All Firebug skills in Killing Floor 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Tripwire Interactive)

Here's the list of skills we'll be using in the best Killing Floor 3 Firebug build :

Passive skills

Heat Exposure

Explosive Reaction

Hotfoot

Too Hot to Handle

Slow Cook

Throwable skills

Capacity Increase 2

Out With a Bang

Boom out

Hot Mess

Capacity Increase 2

Gadget skills

Red Carpet

Ready for Action

Hot Streak

Footlights

Flammable Material

That covers all components of the best Killing Floor 3 Firebug build.

