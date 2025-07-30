This article shares the best Killing Floor 3 Firebug build we could come up with, which includes some of the best weapons and skills for this character class. Devin, aka Firebug, is a Specialist known for her crowd control ability using Heat-damage-based weapons. She can take down hordes of Zeds by clearing out enemy pockets and stopping them from overwhelming the team. Her Wildfire gadget is an essential component in fights, as it can block enemies by creating a ring of fire.
Without further ado, here are the details of the best Killing Floor 3 Firebug build.
Best weapons for Killing Floor 3 Firebug build
Firebug has five Heat-damage-type weapons, each with its strengths and weaknesses. The Vulcan TA launcher is one of the most balanced weapons for her, as it packs a punch and offers strong burst damage, which can help efficiently clear weaker Zeds. The weapon's single fire can be used in boss fights, as it offers a wider damage range.
The Dragon's Breath shotgun is another primary weapon that takes the top spot in the best Firebug build. It can inflict heavy incendiary damage and is a good choice for solo players. It can set enemies on fire, and can be used to simultaneously damage enemies with its Alt Fire mod, which can double the damage using two rounds every shot.
Primary weapons
1) Vulcan TA
- Heat Sink
- Supercharged Plasma
- Pneumatic Plasma Cooler
- Supercharged Plasma
2) Dragon's Breath
- Compensator
- White Phosphorus Shells
- Reflex Sight
- Enhanced Foregrip
- Extended Mag
- Affliction Amplifier
Secondary weapon
3) Pyre .357
- Red Dot Sight
- Suppressor
- Laser Sight
- Incendiary Rounds
- Suppressed Cylinder
- Affliction Amplifier
Best skills for Killing Floor 3 Firebug build
The best skills for a Killing Floor 3 Firebug build should help you enhance your character abilities. The ones mentioned below will help you maximize the effectiveness of Heat damage, enabling Firebug to eliminate Zeds more efficiently. This build also helps Devlin to improve her healing and AOE damage output.
Here's the list of skills we'll be using in the best Killing Floor 3 Firebug build :
Passive skills
- Heat Exposure
- Explosive Reaction
- Hotfoot
- Too Hot to Handle
- Slow Cook
Throwable skills
- Capacity Increase 2
- Out With a Bang
- Boom out
- Hot Mess
- Capacity Increase 2
Gadget skills
- Red Carpet
- Ready for Action
- Hot Streak
- Footlights
- Flammable Material
That covers all components of the best Killing Floor 3 Firebug build.
