Best loadout for M13B in Warzone 2 Season 1

The M13B in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has quickly grown in popularity due to its low recoil and fast fire rate. The assault rifle is capable of shredding enemies within a matter of seconds and has become viable in the Battle Royale game as most foes in the title will be wielding shields.

The assault rifle closely resembles the M13 from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). In previous titles, the weapon was the choice of players who wanted decent mobility stats along with great handling. The M13 was considered to be a meta weapon back in the day and this legacy is seemingly carried forward by the M13B.

This article takes a closer look at the process of unlocking the M13B Assault Rifle and the best possible loadout to rock in Warzone 2.

Hop into the new DMZ mode to unlock the M13B in Warzone 2

To unlock the M13B for use in Warzone 2, players will have to hop into the new DMZ mode. Once fans have dropped inside the Exclusion Zone, they will have to find a 'Chemist.' When this is done, players will have to eliminate him and he will drop the weapon.

Now, collect the M13B assault rifle and proceed to exfiltrate along with the gun. If all of the above steps are successfully accomplished, gamers will then be able to use the assault rifle across Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

However, the attachment this guide suggests will require users to level up the weapon. To do so, they can hop into matches in Modern Warfare 2 and equip the gun there, or collect it from the Loadout drops in Warzone 2 and use it throughout the match.

Best attachments to use on the M13B assault rifle in Warzone 2

Matches in Warzone 2 operate on a different spectrum than the modes in Modern Warfare 2. In the latter title, most engagements occur in close ranges and players don't have to compensate for enemy shields. Moreover, Al Mazrah's terrain is vast and varied, introducing numerous situations for engaging in combat. Hence, the loadout suggested in this article ensures players have an advantage in the Battle Royale title.

The following attachments are suggested to be used for the M13B assault rifle:

Best loadout for the M13B Assault Rifle (image via Activision)

Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Bruen R90 Factory

Bruen R90 Factory Magazine: 60-Round Mag

Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon further reduces recoil and increases bullet velocity as well as damage range. This makes the M13B deadly in long-range combat.

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 is one of the best suppressors to use in the game. It keeps players' shots silent and has enemies guessing their location. Moreover, it improves bullet velocity as well as damage range.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro is a clean optic that gives its users a precise and clear vision of their targets. This ensures that gamers are able to keep track of their enemies as they rain down fire on them.

Cronen Mini Pro (image via Activision)

Stock: Bruen R90 Factory improves the character sprinting speed. This is extremely essential in Al Mazrah as players will have to cover large distances on foot. Moreover, enemies can be hidden anywhere on the map, and being able to evade them quickly and get to cover, can save the day.

Magazine: 60-Round Mag ensures users never run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight. Most of the time, they won't be engaging in 1v1 situations and will often have to deal with an entire squad. Hence, having those extra bullets really helps.

This is all players need to know about the best loadout for the M13B assault rifle in Warzone 2 and the process of acquiring the weapon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

