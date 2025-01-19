The M1014 is a semi-automatic shotgun in Delta Force, available for the Assault, Support, and Engineer classes but not for the Recon class. This shotgun is not unlocked by default and requires you to reach account level 10 to access it. With its excellent fire rate and semi-automatic capabilities, the M1014 is a deadly weapon in close-range combat. It can eliminate multiple enemies quickly, often with just one well-aimed shot.
This article will guide you through the best M1014 build in Delta Force to dominate close-range engagements, perfect for those who enjoy shotgun gameplay.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Most optimal Delta Force M1014 build
To fully utilize this shotgun's capabilities, you must customize it with the right attachments, as discussed below.
- Barrel: M1014 Breakpoint Barrel
- Handguard: M1014 Rail Handguard
- Stock: Shadow Buffer Tube Stock
- Foregrip: Tactical Angled Foregrip
- Mag: Shotgun Speedloader
- Right Rail: PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo
- Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight
This build focuses on creating a controlled setup that minimizes gun kick and ensures stable recoil during continuous firing. Additionally, it improves handling by increasing ADS (Aim Down Sights) speed and ADS movement speed, both of which are crucial in close-range engagements.
However, not all the attachments used in this setup are unlocked by default. You must either play matches to level up the weapon or use an EXP Token to level up instantly.
How do these attachments affect the M1014?
The section below explains how each attachment enhances the shotgun's performance, helping you create the best loadout for optimal results.
The M1014 Breakpoint Barrel is the most crucial attachment for improving control significantly. It also increases the weapon’s bullet capacity to nine, providing an advantage in prolonged engagements. Additionally, it enhances bullet concentration when aiming, reducing spread while ADS (Aim Down Sights) results in more precise and deadly shots.
The Rail Handguard is an excellent attachment that improves the weapon’s control and handling without any drawbacks, making it a balanced choice for any loadout.
The Shadow Buffer Tube Stock is essential for compensating for the handling reduction caused by the barrel attachment. It significantly improves handling, accuracy, control, and ADS movement speed, ensuring the weapon is easier to maneuver and aim during close-range encounters.
The Tactical Angled Foregrip enhances mobility by improving ADS speed and providing extra control. This makes the weapon more stable and responsive in intense firefights.
The Shotgun Speedloader boosts handling by enabling faster reloads, a critical advantage in high-pressure battles where every second counts.
The PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo improves ADS speed and hip-fire accuracy, both of which are crucial in close-range engagements. This attachment allows quicker reactions and more accurate shots when firing without aiming down sights.
Finally, the Panoramic Red Dot Sight offers a clean and precise sight picture, making it a fan favorite. However, optics are largely based on personal preference, so choose the one that suits your playstyle the best.
Best M1014 build calibration settings in Delta Force
After equipping the recommended attachments, consider calibrating them to further improve the weapon's overall performance. Here are our recommendations:
- Barrel: Weight Limit 0 g; Length +10.00 mm
- Foregrip: Thickness +20.00 mm; Weight Limit +20.00 g
- Stock: Weight Limit Default; Placement -3 Slot
