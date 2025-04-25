Best Monoco build guide in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Monoco is the last party member in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and can work as both support and damage dealer. His unique gameplay includes mask rotations. Monoco has five masks: Agile, Caster, Heavy, Balanced, and Almighty. Each mask empowers its respective skill.

In this article, we will check out the best skills, weapons, Pictos combination, and focus attribute to make the best build.

Best Monoco skills in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Best skills for Monoco (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Despite joining the party late, Monoco brings a large number of skills, with each one spinning the mask wheel a certain number of times. All of his skills can be used at any moment, but not having the correct mask will have you miss out on bonus damage.

While you start with a few default skills, others need to be unlocked by defeating Nevrons through the world map. You also need to have Monoco on the team to acquire the skill.

Some of the best early skills for Monoco can be found at Monoco’s Station. These include Rocher Hammering, Chevalière Piercing, and Gault Fury. You can also keep a skill corresponding to each mask if you don’t want to miss out on extra damage.

Best early game skills

Gault Fury: Easily mark enemies for the team while dealing decent damage to them.

Rocher Hammering: Great single target damage with the ability to apply Break just for 3 AP. Broken enemies take 20% more damage.

Chevalière Piercing: Dealing damage is good, but dealing damage through shields is better. This skill will hit harder the more shields the enemy has.

Pèlerin Heal: Provide health regen to all allies to ensure. Using this skill with the Caster Mask active also heals Monoco.

Best late-game skills

Sakapatate Explosion: The skill deals a decent amount of damage to random enemies during the fight. Critical rate and Caster Mask are recommended to deal more damage.

Chevalière Ice: Apart from dealing a lot of damage to all enemies, this skill also slows them down. Pairs well with skills that deal more damage with each cast.

Sakapatate Fire: One of the best damage skills for Monoco that also applies burn stacks to enemies. Pair her with Lune to build an incredible team.

Lampmaster Light: Another hard-hitting skill that deals increasing damage, which is great for longer boss fights.

Best Pictos for Monoco in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Monoco Picotos (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Since this build doesn’t have many sources of AP generation, it is advised to have one or two Pictos to gain AP. These can also be equipped through Lumina Points. Pictos that can boost damage are also a great option.

Here are the best Pictos recommendations for Monoco

Energising Parry/Start: Can be selected as per your preference, but it will be a great help for much faster AP generation.

Energising Turn: Free AP on turn start can never hurt, especially if you plan on opening with a powerful skill.

Free AP on turn start can never hurt, especially if you plan on opening with a powerful skill. Combo Attack: Multi-strike attacks will get an extra hit.

Best Attribute to upgrade for Monoco in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Focus on increasing critical chance if you want Monoco to be your main damage dealer. For this, investing across Luck is recommended. Agility and Might are two great attributes to distribute points towards.

Luck: With multiple skills that can deal an incredible amount of damage to enemies, Luck is a great attribute to add a little more damage through critical hits.

Might: Increasing might directly affects the attack damage, which in turn will increase the critical hit damage.

Agility: This attribute can also come in handy, especially if you pick Chevalière Ice, which further slows down the enemies.

Best weapon choice for Monoco in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Weapons for Monoco (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Weapons can help Monoco greatly in a particular type of gameplay loop, as they allow you to start a battle with a particular mask. We recommend using Joyaro as it can greatly increase damage if you are good at parrying.

Joyaro perks:

Start Battle in Almighty Mask.

20% increased damage for each consecutive turn without taking damage. Can stack up to 5 times.

Break damage is doubled while in the Almighty Mask.

There are also a few other weapons with good synergy with Monoco. The default weapon, Monocaro, can give you Powerful turns and more critical hit damage, while Nusaro grants 30% more damage to upgraded skills and AP charge on Mask change.

Check out more on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 -

