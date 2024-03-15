Honkai Star Rail 2.0 offers some unique gameplay and mechanics because of the characters from Nihility Path. Characters on this path are skilled at DoT (Damage over Time), which prevents their adversaries from moving forward. With DPS units like Kafka and support players like Silver Wolf, the roster can be arranged in various ways to meet specific team requirements.

In Star Rail 2.0, Trailblazers must assemble a team of four characters to fight various end-game tasks. In this article, we will discuss the seven best Nihility teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

7 best Nihility teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

1) Black Swan+Luka+Tingyun+Natasha

One of the Nihility teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan (Main DPS)

Luka (Sub-DPS)

Tingyun (Primary Buffer)

Natasha (Healer)

Black Swan is the main DPS for this team in Star Rail. She deals powerful Wind damage to her foes with DoTs (Damage over Time) as she travels along the Path of Nihility. To help Black Swan, Luka uses Bleed DoTs to deal enough physical damage and eliminate foes.

Tingyun assists the two DPS units by providing ATK-related boosts that increase their damage output in a single round. She can also utilize her ultimate to extend the use of the DPS units' ultimates. Natasha stays behind the lines to support her allies and provide healing when their health starts to deteriorate.

2) Kafka+Black Swan+Ruan Mei+Huohuo

One of the Nihility teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka (Main DPS)

Black Swan (Sub DPS)

Ruan Mei (Buffer)

Huohuo (Healer)

Kafka is the primary DPS unit in this Honkai Star Rail team configuration. While Kafka does most of the damage as the team's primary DPS, Black Swan helps her by giving ridiculous DoT Wind damage to her opponents.

In the meantime, Ruan Mei gives them a Weakness Break Efficiency buff, significantly improving their damage output. Huohuo, on the other hand, heals the team whenever required by staying on the back line.

3) Black Swan+Guinaifen+Bronya+Luocha

One of the Nihility teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan (Main DPS)

Guinaifen (Secondary DPS)

Bronya (Buffer)

Luocha (Healer)

As the primary DPS, Black Swan appears to deal most of the damage on this team. Guinaifen helps Black Swan on the battlefield by dealing Fire damage and applying Burn to enemies.

Meanwhile, Bronya uses her ultimate ability to increase the ATK and CRIT DMG output of the whole team. As the battle goes on, Luocha keeps an eye on his teammates to ensure they don't fall while fighting.

4) Kafka+Black Swan+Bronya+Bailu

One of the Nihility teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka (Main DPS)

Black Swan (Sub DPS)

Bronya (Buffer)

Bailu (Healer)

This team's main DPS character, Kafka, uses DoTs (Damage over Time) to deal tremendous Lightning damage while Black Swan helps Kafka by inflicting Wind damage against the other foes.

Bronya buffs their ATK and CRIT DMG to maximize the damage output of both DPS characters. Meanwhile, Bailu stays behind to keep an eye on them and provide healing when her teammates are attacked by an adversary.

5) Black Swan+Bronya+Silver Wolf+Huohuo

One of the Nihility teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan - (Main DPS)

Bronya (Primary support)

Silver Wolf (Debuffer)

Huohuo (Healer)

In this Honkai Star Rail team, Black Swan serves as the primary DPS unit. With her abilities, she can deal serious damage to all opponents on the field. Using her ultimate ability, Bronya raises the ATK and CRIT DMG output of Black Swan, allowing her enormous DMG. Her skill boosts can advance a character's moveset, allowing them to act instantly.

In the meantime, Silver Wolf deploys bugs to adversaries that reduce their SPD, DEF, or ATK. Additionally, she gives the enemy any random element weakness, which leaves them vulnerable to that element's attacks. Huohuo helps her allies by healing them and restoring their energy to ensure their survival in the battle.

6) Kafka+Silver Wolf+Bronya+Luocha

One of the Nihility teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka (Main DPS)

Silver Wolf (Sub-DPS)

Bronya (Buffer)

Luocha (Healer)

This Hypercarry Kafka team is an excellent example of her versatility since it shows how her raw damage output can rival some of the strongest DPS units in Honkai Star Rail. She can deal with enormous Lightning DMG on foes with the proper build and assistance. With Silver Wolf's de-buffs like DEF reduction and Weakness implants, Kafka can annihilate the opponents solo.

As the main buffer, Bronya can use her ability to provide the Stellaron Hunter an extra turn, and her Ultimate can give this entire team a huge boost in ATK and CRIT DMG output. In the meantime, Luocha can heal his teammates with his strong healing abilities by staying on the back line.

7 ) Kafka+Sampo+Luka+Luocha

One of the Nihility teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka (Main DPS)

Sampo (Sub-DPS)

Luka (De-buffer)

Luocha (Healer)

Kafka is the main DPS in this team configuration and will deal the main DMG. She acts as a trigger for this DoT effect, increasing its potency against adversaries in battle. Sampo and Luka are the main DoT enablers in Honkai Star Rail, and without them, this setup would be incomplete. Wind Shear and Bleed can inflict DoT on opponents to deal with passive damage that lowers their HP bar.

Luka can serve as a de-buffer by temporarily increasing a target's DMG received. Additionally, with his healing, Luocha can keep the team alive during the intense fight.

