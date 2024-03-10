HoYoverse released the turn-based gacha game Honkai Star Rail in 2023. Trailblazers are busy out there grinding the third World in Star Rail, which was recently added, Penacony. Like other gacha titles, Star Rail has two main banners: a permanent one where Trailblazers can summon some characters that are available all the time, and one where they can summon a specific character for a limited time.

The best standard banner characters that a player can use in a Star Rail team are covered here.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Exploring the best standard banner (Stellar Warp) characters in Honkai Star Rail

1) Bronya

Bronya, a 5-star Wind element character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Element: Wind

Wind Path Of Character: Path of Harmony

Bronya, a highly rated support character in the game, has the unique ability to influence the turn order by advancing a teammate's turn while enhancing their damage output. Bronya's ability to disrupt the flow of battle and empower teammates makes her a key asset for any team composition in turn-based combat.

Bronya's Skill and Ultimate contribute significantly to the team's success. Her Ultimate buffs all allies with huge ATK and Crit DMG, while her Skill provides a targeted damage increase, eliminates a debuff, and significantly advances the turn of a chosen ally. This makes Bronya a valuable buffer unit in multiple configurations.

While she requires a large number of Skill Points, her E1 Eidolon compensates for this by giving her a chance to regain a point when she uses her Skill. Bronya's supportive abilities are so valuable that she may be worth choosing from the 5-star list.

2) Gepard

Gepard, a 5-star Ice character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Element: Ice

Ice Path of the Character: Path of Preservation

A strong shield character, Gepard excels in keeping his whole team protected. His Ultimate provides a powerful shield for all allies, while his Skill offers a chance to freeze enemies. Adding to his appeal, Gepard's effectiveness scales with DEF, making him a relatively easy character to build.

Gepard's second Ascension ability transforms him into a tank that thrives on being attacked, allowing him to recharge his Ultimate more quickly. He can also self-revive once per combat, but avoiding this condition is preferable.

Gepard increases Skill Point efficiency by allowing players to focus on Normal Attacks, while only using his Skill to freeze adversaries in an emergency. However, he does not work well with characters such as Jingliu, who uses harm to enhance herself, or Blade and Clara, who rely on being attacked to realize their full potential.

3) Bailu

Bailu, a 5-star Lightning element unit in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Element : Lightning

: Lightning Path of the Character: Path of Abundance

Bailu shines as a healer, using a potent Ultimate in addition to single-target heals, that can keep the team alive. Her Invigoration buff, which gives buffed teammates continuous health recovery whenever they take damage, significantly strengthens her support role. With these skills, Bailu can heal on her own and keep the team alive throughout the battle.

Bailu's Invigoration mechanism, which she gains via her Ultimate, allows her to effectively keep companions alive. After taking damage, they get healed for the next two rounds by Invigoration Skill, which can be used twice. This keeps her team viable while allowing Bailu to preserve Skill Points.

Furthermore, she can bring a fallen comrade back to life once every battle, which is quite helpful in extreme circumstances. She cannot remove enemy debuffs, though, which becomes a major drawback in late-game content.

4) Tingyun

Tingyun, a 4-star Support unit in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Element : Lightning

: Lightning Path of the character: Path of Harmony

Because of her great support skills, Tingyun stands out as one of the top support characters in the Star Rail standard banner. She may not be very good at dealing direct Electro damage, but her Harmony Path is all about strengthening allies. Tingyun's kit provides significant buffs even without Eidolons.

With her skill, she can boost her ally's ATK by 26%, and it can be further enhanced by 15% depending on her attack stat at that moment. This buff adds extra lightning damage to attacks in addition to just increasing their damage.

Tingyun's Ultimate also gives a 20% damage buff for two turns and replenishes her teammates' energy. Her abilities improve the squad even more as she can speed up allies at Eidolon 1. Tingyun's ability to increase energy and apply buffs makes her a priceless asset for boosting any team.

5) Pela

Pela, a 4-star Ice element unit in Honkai Star Rail(Image via HoYoverse)

Element: Ice

Ice Path of the Character: Path of Nihility

Pela's ability to both cleanse her allies and debuff adversaries makes her an important asset in multiple teams. Because of this, she is a useful support unit for teams that prioritize the character that follows the Path of Hunt, Destruction, and Erudition. Her primary technique is to drastically increase the damage output of these DPS characters by reducing the enemy's DEF by a fixed 40% for two turns.

Her skill deals with ice damage and also takes away the foes' current buffs. Pela also gains 5 energy when she debuffs an enemy, and it can be triggered once per ATK. She is one of the best characters accessible under the standard banner because of her offensive support and self-sustainability.

6) Hanya

Hanya is a 4-star Physical element unit in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Element: Physical

Physical Path of the Character: Path of Harmony

Hanya is a strong unit to be available on the standard banner. She is a strong buffer who can boost her comrades’s ATK stats. Her kit is designed to increase her ally's Attack (ATK) and Speed (SPD) stats during battles.

When an ally attacks an enemy with Hanya's skill, it can inflict a Burden on the foes and gain Skill Points back simultaneously. Her Ultimate makes use of her own SPD stat to give all allies a substantial SPD and ATK buff for two turns. Her Talent also increases the damage on foes who were inflicted with Burned. Hanya's damaging potential and support buffs combine to make her a useful addition to a variety of team configurations.

Although some standard banner characters may provide more specialized assistance or greater personal damage, Hanya is a reliable option for a team due to her well-rounded kit and emphasis on team buffs.

7) Qingque (E6)

Qingque a 4-star Quantum DPS in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Element: Quantum

Quantum Path of the character: Path of Erudition

Upon attaining Eidolon 6 (E6), Qingque is a formidable candidate to be considered as one of the best standard banner characters in Honkai Star Rail. Although she can't always predict the random tile mechanic that powers her damage, her kit provides strategies to control it and increase her output.

Her Ultimate, "A Quartet? Woo-hoo!," ensures potent area-of-effect damage by combining all four tiles into a matched set. To further increase her potential for basic attacks, her skill also draws extra tiles and buffs her damage.

Qingque is a strong option to team up with support characters like Bronya and Tingyun, who may buff Qingque’s damage even more because of her emphasis on powerful basic attacks. Through the combination of her skills and helpful buffs, Qingque can establish herself as a dependable DPS on the Standard Banner.

