The PSG-1 is a marksman rifle in Delta Force that is exclusively accessible to the Recon class. It is not available by default and requires reaching account level 9 to access. Designed for medium to long-range engagements, the marksman rifle excels with its devastating damage, capable of eliminating enemies with three body shots within a 110-meter range.

This article outlines the best PSG-1 build in Delta Force to dominate medium to long-range combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Most optimal Delta Force PSG-1 build

To optimally leverage the PSG-1's potential, you must customize it with the right attachments, as discussed below.

PSG-1 marksman rifle in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Barrel: G3 Enhanced Long Barrel Combo

G3 Enhanced Long Barrel Combo Foregrip: Folding Grip

Folding Grip Rear Grip: G3 Skeleton Foregrip

G3 Skeleton Foregrip Trigger: PSG-1 Precision Trigger

PSG-1 Precision Trigger Stock: Skeleton Sniper Stock

Skeleton Sniper Stock Magazine: G3 30-Round Mag

G3 30-Round Mag Mag Mount: Grizzly Fill P. Mag Assist (Black)

Grizzly Fill P. Mag Assist (Black) Optic: Viewpoint 3x Scopre

Viewpoint 3x Scopre Left Patch: DD Python Handguard Panel

DD Python Handguard Panel Right Patch: DD Python Handguard Panel

The attachments mentioned above significantly enhance the weapon's long-range capabilities. The default muzzle velocity, which was originally 750 m/s increases to 975 m/s with this build, and the fire rate is also improved, making the weapon even more effective. Owing to its excellent stability, you can effortlessly eliminate enemies from a safe distance with impressive power.

However, these attachments require unlocking, which you can achieve by levelling up the weapon. You can accomplish this by using it in matches or by using an EXP Token for instant levelling up.

How do these attachments affect the PSG-1?

This section explains how each attachment enhances the PSG-1's performance, helping you craft the best loadout for optimal results.

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator significantly reduces vertical recoil, making the weapon more stable and controllable. Its minimal gun kick becomes easy to manage, and the recoil pattern is simpler to predict.

The G3 Enhanced Long Barrel Combo serves as the core of this build, drastically increasing muzzle velocity, control, and stability, which enhances the weapon's effectiveness in long-range engagements.

To further improve stability and control, the Folding Grip is included, ensuring the weapon remains easy to handle during continuous fire.

The G3 Skeleton Foregrip is another important addition, improving both handling and control, making the weapon more responsive.

Meanwhile, the PSG-1 Precision Trigger increases the fire rate, a crucial feature for situations where rapid follow-up shots are needed.

The Skeleton Sniper Stock further boosts stability and handling, enhancing the overall usability of the weapon.

The G3 30-Round Mag replaces the default 10-round magazine with a 30-round magazine, providing much-needed capacity for prolonged engagements without frequent reloading. Pairing it with the Grizzly Fill P. Mag Assist (Black) slightly improves handling and reduces ADS time.

For optics, the Viewpoint 3x Scope is ideal due to its precise sight picture and 3x magnification, making long-range targeting more manageable. However, this is based on personal preference, and you can choose an optic that suits your style.

Finally, for left and right patches, the DD Python Handguard Panel is recommended, as it further enhances the weapon's handling stats.

Best M1014 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the recommended attachments, consider calibrating them to further improve the weapon's overall performance.

+9% muzzle velocity

+4% firing stability

+16% extra control

+32% stability when moving

-11% hip-fire am speed

-12% ADS movement speed

-20% aiming stability while breathing

