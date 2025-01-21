The QJB201 in Delta Force is an extremely lethal Light Machine Gun that can take out enemies at mid-ranges with ease. It is the latest LMG to join the game and was added with the Season 2 Starfall update. If you tend to play the Engineer class in your matches, you cannot go wrong with this one.

Although it is an LMG, the firearm tends to behave like an Assault Rifle, which makes it viable in a variety of scenarios. It's the second fastest weapon in its class with a fire rate of 785 rpm and can deal 21 damage per bullet, at ranges of up to 40 meters.

That's not all, though. It also boasts the best handling stats in its class and this is without any attachments equipped. However, it has a major con that might cause many players to pick it up — recoil.

Trending

The LMG has an extremely high vertical recoil with a horizontal sway to the left. This makes it a little difficult to use in medium-range combat. Fortunately, by equipping the right attachments, a lot of it can be mitigated.

Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best QJB201 build in Delta Force that will maximize its strengths and minimize its weaknesses.

Best Delta Force QJB201 build

To create the best Delta Force QJB201 build, you must use the attachments listed below:

Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Upper Patch: DD Python Handguard Panel

DD Python Handguard Panel Right Patch: DD Python Handguard Panel

DD Python Handguard Panel Left Patch: DD Python Handguard Panel

DD Python Handguard Panel Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard Panel

DD Python Handguard Panel Barrel: QJB201 Newtype Sledgehammer Tactical Barrel

QJB201 Newtype Sledgehammer Tactical Barrel Right Rail: LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo

LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Gas Block: QJB201 Newtype Stable Gas Block

QJB201 Newtype Stable Gas Block Foregrip: Secret Order Bevel Foregrip

Secret Order Bevel Foregrip Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist

Badger Small Mag Assist Mag: 5.8 Newtype 45-Round Extended Mag

5.8 Newtype 45-Round Extended Mag Rear Grip: Newtype Vanguard Light Grip

Newtype Vanguard Light Grip Stock: Invasion Core Stock

Setting up the best QJB201 build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these attachments completely transform the weapon, making it more akin to the Assault Rifles. This QJB201 build reduces the recoil of the weapon drastically, making the LMG a lot easier to use. It also boosts the effective damage range from 40 to 55 meters.

Head over to the Firing Range and compare the default build with the loadout that is suggested above. You will notice that the differences in overall recoil are quite significant.

Also read: How to unlock the QJB201 in Delta Force

How do these attachments affect the QJB201?

If you want to learn how these attachments affect the best QJB201 build, do read below:

The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is a clean and precise optical sight that works great for both close and medium-range gunfights. You may switch the optics based on your preference, but it isn't recommended to use anything over 2x magnification level.

is a clean and precise optical sight that works great for both close and medium-range gunfights. You may switch the optics based on your preference, but it isn't recommended to use anything over 2x magnification level. The DD Python Handguard Panel improves the handling attributes of the LMG, making it easier to use in aggressive plays. We are using four of these for the best results.

improves the handling attributes of the LMG, making it easier to use in aggressive plays. We are using four of these for the best results. The QJB201 Newtype Sledgehammer Tactical Barrel gives a significant boost to the gun's muzzle velocity and effective range. It also improves firing stability and reduces the recoil.

gives a significant boost to the gun's muzzle velocity and effective range. It also improves firing stability and reduces the recoil. The LA-3C Green Laser-Light Combo, when activated, improves handling attributes and accuracy at close range. It also enables a tactical stance, which is quite useful in close ranges.

when activated, improves handling attributes and accuracy at close range. It also enables a tactical stance, which is quite useful in close ranges. The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator reduces the vertical recoil of the LMG. It essentially rids the need to counter the high vertical recoil with your mouse, as the compensator does it for you.

reduces the vertical recoil of the LMG. It essentially rids the need to counter the high vertical recoil with your mouse, as the compensator does it for you. The QJB201 Newtype Stable Gas Block improves the effective damage range and reduces ADS spread. It also stabilizes the camera when firing the gun.

improves the effective damage range and reduces ADS spread. It also stabilizes the camera when firing the gun. The Secret Order Bevel Foregrip reduces the horizontal recoil of the weapon and helps you counter the left horizontal sway, as mentioned earlier.

reduces the horizontal recoil of the weapon and helps you counter the left horizontal sway, as mentioned earlier. The Badger Small Mag Assist improves the handling stats of the LMG, which makes it easier to use the weapon in aggressive gunplays.

improves the handling stats of the LMG, which makes it easier to use the weapon in aggressive gunplays. The 5.8 Newtype 45-Round Extended Mag lowers the QJB201's bullet count and switches its belt-fed mechanism to mag-fed. This allows for quicker reloads. However, do note that you will be lowering your bullet count from 125 to 45.

lowers the QJB201's bullet count and switches its belt-fed mechanism to mag-fed. This allows for quicker reloads. However, do note that you will be lowering your bullet count from 125 to 45. The Newtype Vanguard Light Grip provides you with additional recoil control and improves the handling stats of the gun.

provides you with additional recoil control and improves the handling stats of the gun. Finally, the Invasion Core Stock helps reduce recoil as well, making the weapon a lot easier to use in medium-range engagements.

The best QJB201 build essentially transforms the LMG into an Assault Rifle, giving you the best of both worlds.

Read more: Best PKM Light Machine Gun loadout

That covers everything that you need to know about setting up our best QJB201 build in Team Jade's latest shooter. You may calibrate the attachments of the aforementioned build as per your preference.

For the latest DF news and guides, check out the articles linked below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.