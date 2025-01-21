How to unlock the QJB201 in Delta Force

The QJB201 is a new LMG added to Delta Force in Season 2. This weapon is exclusive to the Recon class, but its unlock process differs from other weapons in the game, which are typically unlocked by reaching a certain account level. In the case of the new QCQ171 SMG, it can be gotten via an event.

The QJB201 LMG can only be obtained by playing the Operations mode, where you must extract a crate to unlock the weapon for use in Warfare mode. However, as of this writing, while the weapon can be unlocked in Operations mode, it cannot be used within that mode.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on where to find the crate and how to procure the QJB201 LMG in Delta Force.

How to get the QJB201 LMG in Delta Force

To unlock the QJB201 LMG in Warfare mode, follow these steps:

Access Operations mode

Navigate to the Operations mode and select the Zero Dam map.

Select the Zero Dam map (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Choose either Easy or Normal difficulty. It’s recommended to start with Easy as the enemies are less challenging. However, if you prefer a more difficult experience, select Normal. Note that this option unlocks only after reaching account level 12.

Gear up, confirm your loadout, and select Start. You will be deployed somewhere on the Zero Dam map.

Locate the Cement Plant

Open your map and find the Cement Plant on the west side of the map.

Location of the Cement Plant region (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Head to the location. Inside, you’ll encounter a few enemy soldiers; eliminate them.

Proceed east within the location to find an underground entrance. Refer to the image for the exact location.

Cement Plant underground entrance location (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Navigate the underground path

Enter the underground path and follow it to the end. When you reach the final section with only a left turn available, look for a noticeable vent.

Location of the vent (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Climb up through the vent, follow the path, and you’ll discover a small chamber.

Collect the Secret Protocol Crate

Climb down into the chamber. On your left side, you’ll find the Secret Protocol Crate (a 2x2 item).

The crate that you need to pick up (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Pick it up and stow it in your backpack, ensuring you have at least 2x2 empty slots available.

Extract safely

Successfully extract from the map (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Open your map and locate the nearest extraction point.

Make your way to the extraction point without dying, as successfully extracting with the crate is essential.

Unlock the QJB201 LMG

Open the crate to unlock the weapon (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

After a successful exfil, head to the Black Site and open your stash.

Locate the crate in your inventory, click on it, and select the option to open it.

Opening the crate will unlock the QJB201 LMG, along with its exclusive skin in the Warfare mode.

