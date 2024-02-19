7 best SCAR-20 skins in CS2 under $10

Counter-Strike 2 offers some of the best SCAR-20 skins under $10, each having a unique and attractive design. SCAR-20 is a semi-automatic sniper rifle available to the Counter-Terrorist team. It’s known for its high damage output and long-range accuracy. In addition to its skins, this firearm has garnered significant interest among the players in the virtual battleground.

This article lists the seven best SCAR-20 skins in CS2 under $10

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best SCAR-20 skins in Counter-Strike 2 under $10

1) Bloodsport

SCAR-20 Bloodsport (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $5.91 (Highest)

Well-Worn $1.65 (Lowest)

The Bloodsport SCAR-20 skin boasts a vivid orange and white color scheme, adorned with a detailed Gunsmith-style design. The upper section of the magazine displays a cat face and skull logo, while the body bears the number 24, and "NINJA" is written on the buttstock. Additionally, the magazine is painted in orange and white, with "Boost" written on it.

The skin was designed by SMILEface and introduced by Valve as part of the Gamma Case Collection in 2016.

2) Fragments

SCAR-20 Fragments (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.16 (Highest)

Field-Tested $0.05 (Lowest)

The Fragment SCAR-20 skin was recently introduced to the game and is rapidly gaining popularity among the best SCAR-20 skins. The firearm's body is coated in grey and has a special finish consisting of various geometric 3D shapes and patterns. While the magazine and scope remain unpainted, they boast gold stripes and the number 762. The buttstock is inscribed with "FRAGMENTS," which signifies its name.

The skin was designed by UAD6 and introduced by Valve as part of the Revolution Collection in 2023.

3) Crimson Web

SCAR-20 Crimson Web (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $9.02 (Highest)

Battle Scarred $3.68 (Lowest)

The SCAR-20 Crimson Web skin is highly sought for its distinct red web-like patterns. The weapon's body, along with the grip and buttstock, features a pattern resembling a spider's web in red color, while the scope and magazine remain unpainted. This skin is an excellent choice for those looking to create a color-coordinated inventory.

Valve added it as part of the Arms Deal 2 collection, which includes skins for the AK-47 and other weapons.

4) Outbreak

SCAR-20 Outbreak (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.15 (Highest)

Field-Tested $0.04 (Lowest)

The SCAR-20 Outbreak skin is one of the most reasonably priced skins from the best SCAR-20 skins list. The skin has a mixture of green shades on the grip, butterscotch, and body, with an abstract pattern in dark green color, which gives it a rough and tough appearance. For those on a tight budget, this skin provides a cost-effective solution without compromising the style.

The skin was designed by Red, a community designer, and introduced by Valve as part of the Revolution Collection in 2015.

5) Torn

SCAR-20 Torn (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.90 (Lowest)

Well-Worn $1.06 (Highest)

The SCAR-20 Torn's entire body, including the scope and magazine, is coated in various shades of gray with a dark stencil pattern, complete with white stripes mimicking deep scratches. Its battle-worn aesthetic and torn design make it stand out among the best SCAR-20 skins.

The skin was created by Dabes and introduced by Valve as a part of the Shattered Web Collection in November 2019.

6) Grotto

SCAR-20 Grotto (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.28 (Highest)

Field-Tested $0.13 (Lowest)

The Grotto SCAR-20 skin grabs the attention of many players for its vibrant color and design. The skin features shades of blue and intricate patterns throughout the body, resembling some aquatic elements. However, the scope, barrel, and grip remain unpainted, giving the firearm an eye-catching vibe in contrast to the body.

As a part of the Chroma Collection, Valve launched it in January 2015.

7) Blueprint

SCAR-20 Blueprint (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.21 (Highest)

Field-Tested $0.10 (Lowest)

The Blueprint SCAR-20 is inspired by technical drawings and blueprints used in engineering and construction. This skin features intricate line work and geometrical patterns, giving the firearm a futuristic and industrial look. The skin showcases a combination of blue and white color with detailed lines and shapes reflecting the meticulous planning and craftsmanship involved in designing the skin.

Those who want to stand out from others may find it appealing. Valve introduced it as a part of the Spectrum Collection in 2017.

These are some of the best SCAR-20 skins under $10, allowing you to change the default cosmetic of the firearm into a more aesthetically pleasing one at an affordable price.

Check out more CS2 guides here:

10 Best SCAR-20 skins || Knife skins || P250 skins || CS2 weapon tier list || CS2 map tier list || Best wall bang spots on Mirage || Best wall bang spots on Ancient || Best riflers in CS2