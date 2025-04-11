Best setups in Honkai Star Rail WORLD event

Honkai Star Rail WORLD is a new event in Honkai Star Rail 3.2. Version 3.2 is the anniversary patch, and similar to the previous year's Cosmodyssey, HoYoverse has once again come up with a unique anniversary event that is sure to keep players engrossed for hours. Honkai Star Rail WORLD is basically a management simulation mini-game, wherein you will need to setup and manage various booths for an Exhibition.

Since various characters can be recruited to help assist in managing the booths, there are many different ways that this event can be played. This article provides information regarding the best setups that you can utilize in Honkai Star Rail WORLD, in order to maximize your Exhibition revenue.

Honkai Star Rail WORLD: All recommended character and booth setups

You should use the best Assistants in order to earn more Gold Coins (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

As you unlock new booths in the Honkai Star Rail WORLD event Exhibition area, you will be able to recruit more Assistants. These Assistants all belong to one of three areas: the Market Area, the Commemoration Area, and the Entertainment Area. Depending on these traits, you will need to assign the right Assistants to help manage your booths.

Once you level up your Exhibition Venue to Level 7, you will gain access to the "Resplendent Invitation", which will let you recruit "Senior" Assistants. These Senior Assistants are experienced characters that you should try and level up, and assign to specific booths.

Here are some of the top-rated Assistants that you can choose to manage your Exhibition booths:

1) Ruan Mei

Senior Assistant Ruan Mei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Ruan Mei is a Senior Assistant who can manage booths in the Entertainment Area. Once you upgrade her level to 5 stars, she will increase all revenue obtained from the Entertainment Area by 500%.

2) The Herta

Senior Assistant The Herta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Herta is a Senior Assistant belonging to the Commemoration Area. She has special Assistant Bonds with fellow Senior Assistants Screwllum and Ruan Mei, which increases their revenue by 1000% each.

3) Screwllum

Senior Assistant Screwllum (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Another Senior Assistant who you can place in an Entertainment Area booth is Screwllum. He can increase all revenue earned from the Entertainment Area by 500% (once upgraded to 5-star level).

4) Jing Yuan

Senior Assistant Jing Yuan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The General of the Xianzhou Luofu is a Senior Assistant who can manage booths in the Market Area. He ensures that the revenue from every booth in the Exhibition is increased by 250%.

5) Fu Xuan

Senior Assistant Fu Xuan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This Senior Assistant can be placed in a Commemoration Area booth. Similar to Jingyuan, Fu Xuan also increases revenue from all booths by 250%.

6) Bronya

Senior Assistant Bronya (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Bronya can be recruited as a Senior Assistant and deployed at any Market Area booth. She can not only increase revenue from all booths by 250%, but also enhance income from all Exhibition Events (such as Guest Occurences and Anecdotes) by 150%.

7) Jade

Senior Assistant Jade (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Jade is a Senior Assistant who can look after booths in the Entertainment Area. She is capable of increasing revenue from all booths by 250%.

Apart from these Senior Assistants, you can also recruit Journeyman Assistants and Trainee Assistants. If you have not unlocked the Resplendent Invitation yet, you will need to use Journeyman and Trainee Assistants to manage your booths till you can recruit Senior Assistants.

Best Assistant Bonds to use in Honkai Star Rail WORLD event

Assistant Bonds can help increase Exhibition Revenue (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Among the various Assistants that you recruit, certain characters will have special Bonds with each other. Keeping these Assistants together on the floor will help you earn more Gold Coins, as their Bonds will increase their overall revenue collection. As such, here are some Assistant Bond setups that you should make use of in the Honkai Star Rail WORLD event:

The Herta + Ruan Mei + Screwllum Jing Yuan + Fu Xuan Jade + Topaz + Aventurine Feixiao + Jiaoqiu + Moze Silver Wolf + Firefly Sunday + Robin

Even though these Assistants belong to separate work areas, deploying them together in the Exhibition area will increase revenue collection, thus helping you upgrade your Assistants and Venue Level faster in the Honkai Star Rail WORLD event.

