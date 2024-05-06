5 best shotguns in Fallout 4

With the best shotguns in Fallout 4, you will be able to pack a serious punch at point-blank range when enemies get up close and personal. The Wasteland's Ghouls and Mutants are often erratic and like to charge your position. In such situations, you need a weapon that is capable of sheer destruction in close quarters.

This list dives deep into the five best shotguns in Fallout 4, helping you navigate the wasteland arsenal. Whether you are a seasoned player or a fresh face joining after the next-gen update, this guide will equip you with the knowledge to choose the perfect shotgun in the Wastelands.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are the best shotguns in Fallout 4

1) Le Fusil Terribles

Le Fusil Terribles is one of the best shotguns in Fallout 4 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The Le Fusil Terribles is undoubtedly one of the best shotguns in Fallout 4. This rather unique version of the Combat Shotgun boasts impressive firepower right off the bat. However, its real advantage lies in the high magazine capacity, and improved accuracy and range, as compared to the normal variant.

Le Fusil Terribles grants the Violent perk that increases damage and limb damage by 25% but also increases your recoil by 25%. This recoil might take some getting used to.

Here are the base stats of Le Fusil Terribles:

Damage: 62

62 Rate of Fire: 20

20 Magazine capacity: 32

2) Justice

Justice Shotgun in Fallout 4 (Image via Bethesda Softworks || u/DepressoExpresso1290/Reddit)

The Justice is one of the best shotguns in Fallout 4, thanks to its unique and valuable legendary effect, Stagger. This modified variant of the Combat Shotgun boasts a pre-installed Powerful receiver, giving it a high base damage.

However, the real star of the show is Stagger. With each shot, this shotgun has a chance to interrupt and momentarily stun your opponent. This is particularly effective in close-quarters combat, creating easy opportunities to finish off Wasteland critters.

Here are the base stats of the Justice:

Damage: 75

75 Rate of Fire: 20

20 Magazine capacity: 8

Read more: Why Fallout 4 is the best Fallout game to start with

3) Combat Shotgun

A modded variant of the Combat Shotgun (Image via Bethesda Softworks || u/JMoody13/Reddit)

The Combat Shotgun packs a serious punch at close range. It boasts an acceptable eight-round magazine that allows you to unleash a fury of lead before needing to reload. This Shotgun has a wide variety of mods that can enhance the weapon to make it truly dreaded in Fallout 4.

To unleash its true potential, we recommend modding it with the Advanced Receiver for increased damage and the Drum Magazine for a whopping 32-round capacity. Although these modifications significantly enhance your attacking ability, they somewhat compromise on distance and accuracy.

Here are the base stats of the Combat Shotgun:

Damage: 50

50 Rate of Fire: 20

20 Magazine capacity: 8

4) Triple-Barrel Handmade Shotgun

A special variant of the Triple-Barrel Handmade Shotgun (Image via Bethesda Softworks || HotRodFiend/YouTube)

As the name suggests, this variant of the Handmade Shotgun has three barrels, dealing five more damage per shot, offering an additional round in the chamber every time. One of the best shotguns in Fallout 4, the Triple-Barrel Handmade Shotgun appeals to those who prioritize raw damage output.

Modding this weapon with the Powerful Receiver significantly increases the damage output, although the weapon's handling takes a slight hit.

Here are the base stats of the Triple-Barrel Handmade Shotgun:

Damage: 50

50 Rate of Fire: 36

36 Magazine capacity: 3

5) Short Handmade Shotgun

Short Handmade Shotgun in Fallout 4 (Image via Bethesda Softworks || HotRodFiend/YouTube)

The Short Handmade Shotgun is a reliable option in the early stages of Fallout 4, as it can provide considerable damage to the Wasteland foes at close range. Its poor range and accuracy make it a suboptimal option for the later stages of the game, and players usually cast it aside.

However, it can easily become one of the best shotguns in Fallout 4 with the legendary Never Ending effect. This perk allows you to continuously fire the weapon without reloading, rendering it invaluable in tricky situations.

Here are the base stats of the Short Handmade Shotgun:

Damage: 45

45 Rate of Fire: 36

36 Magazine capacity: 2

Comparing the base stats of all the shotguns in Fallout 4

Here is a table with the comparison of the base stats of all the shotguns in this list:

Shotgun Damage Rate of Fire Magazine Capacity Le Fusil Terribles 60 20 32 Justice 75 20 8 Combat Shotgun 50 20 8 Triple-Barrel Handmade Shotgun 50 36 3 Short Handmade Shotgun 45 36 2

Shotguns are a personal flair, and one of the best Fallout 4 builds includes using a Shotgun with the Nerd Rage! perk. However, the right one to use depends entirely on your character's build and the playstyle that you prefer.

Experiment with various combinations to find out which fits the best for you. With the right weapon and mods, you can conquer the Wasteland with any of these shotguns by your side.

