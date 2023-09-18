10 best Starfield planets to build outpost

Building outposts is one of Starfield’s best features, but choosing a location for your first outpost is overwhelming. From 1,000 planets and 100 systems, figuring out which place to set up outposts takes time away from gathering materials and resources. If you want to have a profitable base, the best way to go about it is to find an ideal planet to build your first outpost.

Finding your best outpost planets in Starfield will help you with generating resources. Even though outposts have other functions (bases, trading, etc.), the main role of your outposts is to generate more resources. Some of Starfield’s crucial projects involve the use of resources that allow players to explore areas of the game. With all that said, here are 10 planets you should build outposts in.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Charting New Horizons: Zamka and 9 other good planets to build your outposts in Starfield

1) Zamka (Alpha Centauri System)

Zamka (Image via Bethesda)

Resources present: Iron, Uranium, Vanadium, Nickel, Cobalt, Helium-3

Zamka is an Olivas moon located in the Alpha Centauri system. It is part of the second solar system you will visit in the game and is often one of the best planets to set up outposts when you first start off in Starfield.

It is also one of the notably earlier planets you’ll encounter, with diverse valuable resources and a pleasant design that provides a great harvest of resources, Zamka is an incredible option for anyone focusing on building outposts whilst utilizing a lot of earlier projects.

2) Voss (Alpha Centauri System)

Voss (Image via Bethesda)

Resources present: Water, Nickel, Lead, Uranium, Tungsten, Dysprosium

Voss, a moon of Olivus, is a gas giant in Alpha Centauri and is also Zamka’s neighbor. Just like Zamka, Voss is rich in resources, especially rare and legendary ones. Voss also has Tungsten, a resource not present on Zamka.

Tungsten is a critical building block in Starfield, and it's extremely difficult to find on a temperate planet. Tungsten's easy availability and Voss' moderate nature make this location an obvious suggestion.

3) Jemison (Alpha Centauri System)

Jemison (Image via Bethesda)

Resources: Lead, Argon, Water, Chlorosilanes

This planet has a moderate temperature and is one of the first locations you will head to in the game, making it a perfect starting point to become acquainted with the system. You will be able to find resources such as Water, Chlorine, Lead, Argon, and Chlorosilane, which is useful for familiarizing yourself with the system's resources and can be fantastic for stockpiling.

Jemison is the best planet if you wish to prioritize farming, and the environment is habitable. It is a good place for constructing a big base in a picturesque environment that is close enough to other important landmarks.

4) Kreet (Narion System)

Kreet (Image via Bethesda)

Resources present: Silver, Lead, Argon, Neon

Kreet is a moon of Anselon in the Narion system and the second planet you will visit as part of the main story. Another thing to take note of is that Kreet isn’t as abundant with basic resources as other early Starfield planets. However, it does contain some rare resources, such as Neon.

Kreet won’t be your first output location, but it is a great spot to settle in once you’ve gathered the resources needed to cultivate basic farming outposts. Some of the resources present in Kreet will ultimately be useful in crafting weapon upgrades, so it’s recommended to consider this planet if you wish to expand your weaponry.

5) Titan (Sol System)

Sol System (Image via Bethesda)

Resources present: Titanium, Water, Lead, Tungsten

Titan is a level one moon that is found in the second moon of Saturn in the Sol system. It is pretty much the home of the United Colonies Settlement of New Homestead. Besides being a pretty important site for the game’s narration, this planet is one of the best sources of Titanium in Starfield.

Titanium is a lucrative commodity and a critical ingredient in many late-game crafting resources, making it one of the game's rarer and more useful resources. If you can collect some Tungsten alongside the Titanium, that’ll help you craft a more valuable combination of resources.

6) Andraphon (Narion System)

Andraphon (Image via Bethesda)

Resources: Iron, Helium-3, Beryllium, Aluminum

Andraphon is a moon of the planet Sumati in the Narion system. This moon is widely regarded as one of the best planets in Starfield for establishing your first outpost. It's easy to identify overlapping resource areas across the surface, it's accessible early on, and it has a lot of necessary starting resources.

It's a lifeless space with no atmosphere, magnetosphere, flora, animals, or water, but it's rich in early-game minerals and can help you create colonies on other worlds. There isn't much on this planet aside from resources, but every player should have an outpost here and preferably have it early in the game.

7) Decaran III (Decaran System)

Decaran System (Image via Bethesda)

Resources Present: Palladium, Cobalt, Uranium, Tungsten

Decaran III is a planet in Starfield that does not have any moons. It’s generally going to take a long time to reach this planet, but it’s worth the journey as it is known for its bountiful supply of Tungsten.

Tungsten is a scarce resource that is used in many advanced crafting recipes. With its rarity, you'll want to start harvesting it eventually, and Decaran III is a wonderful site to do so with several other precious resources.

8) Linnaeus IV-b (Linnaeus System)

Linnaeus IV-b (Image via Bethesda)

Resources Present: Aluminum, Beryllium, Ytterbrium, Alkanes

Linnaeus IV-b may be Starfield's best overall outpost moon because not only does it provide players with helpful resources, but it is also one of the very few planets in Starfield where you can extract six resources from a single area.

While you'll have to look a little harder to find a site that allows you to utilize your outpost output, Linnaeus IV-b is one of Starfield's few critical outpost locations. The number of present resources in this area will help sustain your journey in the game.

9) Bessel III-b (Bessel System)

Bessel III (Image via Bethesda)

Resources Present: Cobalt, Iron, Aluminum, Nickel

Bessel III-b is a moon found orbiting Bessel III in the Bessel system. This moon has a lot of valuable starting materials as well as a liberal layout that allows players to readily extract resources from a single area.

You may construct goods that will not only help you build more outposts but also provide XP bonuses and, eventually, a lot of Credits by extracting Aluminum, Nickel, Iron, and perhaps Cobalt as well.

10) Pontus (Olympus System)

Pontus (Image via Bethesda)

Resources Present: Beryllium, Alumiinum, Helium-3

Pontus is a small moon in the Olympus system orbiting Erebus. It has a few resources but two of the game’s significant engine resources, Helium-3 and Aluminum, are present in this area. This makes Pontus one of the greatest places to start in Starfield since you can obtain essentially everything you need.

Pontus is a great planet for mining resources early on. If you’re in need of Helium-3 and Aluminum, you should definitely give this planet a visit.

Starfield's vast and immersive universe, with its diverse planets and outposts, promises to be a groundbreaking experience for gamers and space enthusiasts alike. These planets are only part of the very many possible places to build your outposts in, and Starfield players can look forward to embarking on epic journeys, forging their own path in the cosmos, and uncovering the secrets of the universe, making it a truly exciting and unforgettable gaming experience.