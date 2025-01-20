Best SV-98 build in Delta Force

The SV-98 is a sniper rifle in Delta Force and is exclusively available to the Recon class. Unlocked by default, this weapon boasts high lethality, offering high damage output and the ability to eliminate enemies with a precise headshot. For players who enjoy sniping and supporting teammates from a distance, the SV-98 is an excellent choice.

This article will provide the best SV-98 build in Detal Force to dominate long-range battles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Most optimal Delta Force SV-98 build

To optimally leverage the sniper's potential, you must customize it with the right attachments, as discussed below.

SV-98 sniper rifle in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Muzzle: Resonant Sniper Rifle Suppressor

Resonant Sniper Rifle Suppressor Barrel: SV-98 Sublime Ultra-Long Barrel

SV-98 Sublime Ultra-Long Barrel Killflash: Honeycomb Killflash

Honeycomb Killflash Optic: Insight 6/12 Sniper Scope

Insight 6/12 Sniper Scope Left Rail: PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo

PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard Panel

Trending

This build significantly increases the weapon's effective range, simplifying long-range battles. The muzzle velocity, which is 720 m/s in the base version, improves to 1152 m/s with the suggested attachments, resulting in a notable performance boost. Additionally, the build enhances weapon control, reducing gunkick for better precision. However, the handling stat is adversely affected, but this drawback is negligible given its focus on long-range combat.

The attachments required for this build must be unlocked by leveling up the weapon, which can be achieved by playing a few matches with it. Alternatively, you can use EXP Tokens to instantly upgrade the weapon.

Also read: Best M4A1 build in Delta Force

How do these attachments affect the SV-98?

This section explains how each attachment enhances the sniper's performance, helping you craft the best loadout for optimal results.

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Resonant Sniper Rifle Suppressor significantly boosts both range and muzzle velocity, while also muffling your shots to reduce mini-map exposure when firing.

The SV-98 Sublime Ultra-Long Barrel further enhances the range and muzzle velocity, providing greater control and stability, ensuring the weapon remains steady with each shot, which improves long-range effectiveness.

The Honeycomb Killflash attachment reduces glint visibility, which is especially useful when using higher magnification scopes. Without it, the reflective shine from the scope can alert enemies from a distance, but the Killflash minimizes this glint, making it harder for them to spot you.

The Insight 6/12 Sniper Scope offers two magnification options — 6x and 12x — giving you greater flexibility and clearer sightlines across the map. It also features active trajectory calculation, providing valuable information about wind speed and the distance to your target.

The PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo enhances handling and accuracy, compensating for the slight trade-offs in these areas from the other attachments.

Finally, the DD Python Handguard Panel further boosts handling, completing the build for improved performance.

Also read: How to unlock Thermal Scopes in Delta Force

Best SV-98 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the recommended attachments, consider calibrating them to further improve the weapon's overall performance.

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm Optic: Zoom +0.50x; Pupil Distance Default

Also read: Best R93 build in Delta Force

For more Delta Force news and guides, check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.