The SVD is a marksman rifle in Delta Force, available exclusively to the Recon class and unobtainable for Assault, Support, and Engineer classes. It requires account level 13 to unlock and is one of the highest-damage weapons in its category. This weapon excels in medium- to long-range engagements, offering devastating power and a fun gameplay experience.

This article will provide the best SVD build in Delta Force to dominate medium- to long-range battles.

Most optimal Delta Force SVD build

To use the weapon's full potential, you must customize it with the right attachments, as discussed below.

SVD marksman rifle in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Muzzle: Resonant Sniper Rifle Suppressor

Resonant Sniper Rifle Suppressor Barrel: SVD Black Thorn Ultra-Long Barrel

SVD Black Thorn Ultra-Long Barrel Handguard: SVD Rail Handguard

SVD Rail Handguard Charging Handle: ZenitCo Charging Handle Cap

ZenitCo Charging Handle Cap Stock: Skeleton Sniper Stock

Skeleton Sniper Stock Rear Grip: SVD Grip Adapter

SVD Grip Adapter Rear Grip: AK Heavy Tower Grip

AK Heavy Tower Grip Grip Mount: Balanced grip Base

Balanced grip Base Foregrip: RK-0 Foregrip

RK-0 Foregrip Magazine: SVD 20-Round Mag

SVD 20-Round Mag Mag Mount: Grizzly Fill P. Mag Assist (Black)

Grizzly Fill P. Mag Assist (Black) Optic: Russian Accuracy 2x Scope

Russian Accuracy 2x Scope Left Rail: DD Python Handguard Panel

DD Python Handguard Panel Right Rail: DD Python Handguard Panel

DD Python Handguard Panel Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard Panel

DD Python Handguard Panel Upper Patch: DD Python Handguard Panel

This build is optimized for long-range engagements, significantly increasing damage range due to an enhanced muzzle velocity. The base variant offers a muzzle velocity of 500 m/s, but this setup increases it to 800 m/s, making long-distance fights much more manageable. Additionally, improved control and stability make the weapon much easier to use, with minimal recoil and gun kick.

However, the attachments mentioned above require unlocking, which can be achieved by leveling up the weapon. You can do this by using the weapon in matches or applying an EXP Token for instant progression.

Also read: How to unlock Thermal Scopes in Delta Force

How do these attachments affect the SVD?

This section explains how each attachment enhances the MR's performance, helping you craft the best loadout for optimal results.

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Rail Handguard and the ZenitCo Charging Handle Cap are excellent for boosting stability and handling, helping to counteract shakiness during continuous fire. Similarly, the Skeleton Sniper Stock further improves handling and stability, enhancing ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed and reducing weapon sway for better precision.

To expand the weapon’s modification potential, the Grip Adapter is essential, as it slightly increases handling and unlocks two additional attachment slots.

The AK Heavy Tower Grip and Balanced Grip Base are valuable choices for enhancing control, handling, stability, and accuracy without introducing any drawbacks.

Given the default magazine size of 10 rounds, it is highly recommended to equip the 20-Round Mag, which doubles the gun's ammunition capacity. This upgrade proves particularly useful during intense combat scenarios where frequent reloading can be a disadvantage. Pair it with the Grizzly Fill P. Mag Assist (Black) to further improve handling.

For optics, you can choose between the Russian Accuracy 2x Scope or the Viewpoint 3x Scope, both of which are ideal for medium- to long-range battles. The selection ultimately depends on personal preference, so choose the one that suits your playstyle best.

Lastly, for the remaining slots, use the DD Python Handguard Panel, as it enhances the weapon’s handling stats even further.

Also read: Best Vector build in Delta Force

Best SVD build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the recommended attachments, consider calibrating them to further improve the weapon's overall performance. Here are our recommendations:

+9% muzzle velocity

+4% firing stability

+9.60% extra control

+16% stability when moving

+0.25x zoom

-6.60% ADS speed

-12% ADS movement speed

-2% aiming stability while breathing

-2% pupillary distance

Also read: Best M4A1 build in Delta Force

For more Delta Force news and guides, check out the links below:

