Anaxa is a brand-new 5-star character released in the second half of the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 patch. He is a Wind character who follows the Path of Erudition and has a special ability to implant all seven weaknesses on enemies. However, you should not treat him merely as a support character meant to enable other DPS units by allowing them to break enemy weaknesses.

Ad

Anaxa has high damage scaling and receives strong buffs when used alongside other Erudition characters in Honkai Star Rail. If you are unsure about which characters to pair with Anaxa, this guide is for you. Below, we have listed some of the best teammates for Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: Best Characters for Anaxa

1) The Herta

The Herta benefits from Anaxa's frequent AOE attacks (Image via HoYoverse)

Anaxa works well as both a main and sub-DPS, and he pairs nicely with The Herta. She is a strong DPS who benefits from having another Erudition character on the team and wants allies who can hit multiple enemies quickly. Anaxa’s skill hits twice, gives him a lot of energy, and boosts The Herta’s damage by 50% through his major trace.

Ad

Trending

The Herta already has access to free 4-star stack generators like mini Herta and Serval. Anaxa also helps generate stacks for her and boosts her damage. In return, The Herta increases Anaxa’s Crit DMG by 80% with her major trace.

2) Tribbie

Tribbie is the premium support for AOE DPS characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie is a premium 5-star support for all AoE DPS characters, and Anaxa is no exception. Her high RES PEN buff and her ability to debuff enemies to take more damage are appreciated by many characters in Honkai Star Rail. Moreover, since Anaxa already has high Crit DMG buffs and gains Crit Rate from traces, traditional Harmony units like Bronya and Sparkle might not synergize well with him.

Ad

Not to mention, Tribbie is not all about buffs. Her follow-up attacks can deal impressive AoE damage, and Anaxa can help her recover her ultimate quickly.

3) Sunday

Sunday is good for almost all DPS characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, Sunday is arguably the best Harmony character in Honkai Star Rail. He can action-advance allies, grant them energy, and is almost always SP-positive or SP-neutral. Anaxa benefits from casting his ultimate frequently, and Sunday can provide him with up to 40 energy. If you manage to hit perfect speed breakpoints, Anaxa can act before Sunday, who can then action-advance him again for another turn.

Ad

4) Huohuo

Huohuo lets Anaxa recover his ultimate faster (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo is a 5-star Wind Abundance character in Honkai Star Rail. Even though she is primarily a healer, Huohuo has impressive buffs, making her a great teammate for damage-scaling characters who need energy. Alongside her healing, Huohuo’s skill provides attack buffs to up to three allies for two turns. Similarly, her ultimate not only increases the party’s attack but also restores 20% energy to the entire team.

Ad

Huohuo is a unique sustain unit, and so far, there is no other healer who can fully replace her. If you have Huohuo, you should consider running her in a main DPS Anaxa team.

5) Remembrance Trailblazer

Remembrance MC is a top-tier F2P support (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike Genshin Impact’s Traveler, the Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail is a meta-defining character. The Harmony Trailblazer introduced the Super Break archetype, and now the Remembrance Trailblazer becomes the first character to feature True DMG in their kit.

Ad

Remembrance MC’s summon, Mem, can fully advance Anaxa, increase his Crit Rate by 10%, and allow him to deal 30% of his attack as extra True DMG. Since Remembrance MC is completely free-to-play, they can be paired with any DPS character, including Anaxa.

Check out other Anaxa guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kumar Choudhary Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.



With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.



Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.



He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.



When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.