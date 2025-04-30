Honkai Star Rail: Anaxa Eidolons, ranked

After obtaining Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail, players can continue to pull in his limited-time banner to acquire additional copies of the character. These copies, when obtained, will be converted to Eidolons, boosting the 5-star unit's fighting prowess.

As Anaxa is relatively new in this turn-based gacha game, players might wonder which power-ups are worth acquiring for him. This article ranks his Eidolons for those curious about their value. Note that the third and fifth Eidolons aren't included in this ranking, as they only boost a couple of levels of the character's Ultimate, Basic ATK, Skill, and Talent.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Anaxa’s Eidolons ranked in Honkai Star Rail

4) Magician, Isolated by Stars

Magician, Isolated by Stars (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Anaxa's first Eidolon, Magician, Isolated by Stars, is not particularly impressive. While it grants an extra Skill Point, helping the character get his Ultimate easily in the first couple of turns, and reduces the enemy's DEF, the reduction is negligible.

Due to its limited impact, we've placed Anaxa's first Eidolon in the fourth spot.

3) Blaze, Plunge to Canyon

Blaze, Plunge to Canyon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Anaxa's fourth Eidolon, Blaze, Plunge to Canyon, is exceptionally powerful. It boosts the character's ATK by 60% for a few turns, increasing his damage output since his abilities mostly scale with ATK.

Since this unit doesn’t possess any Traces or abilities that buff his ATK, this Eidolon will help him a lot. However, we've placed it in the third spot because acquiring it requires a substantial amount of Stellar Jades.

2) Soul, True to History

Soul, True to History (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Soul, True to History is Anaxa’s second Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. The power-up activates the character's Talent's Weakness implant effect when enemies join the fight and lowers their All-Type RES by a substantial amount. This allows the unit to deal significant damage right from the start.

Moreover, players ready to spend a decent amount of Stellar Jades to acquire two copies of this Erudition unit’s Eidolon can do so. Given its benefits, we've placed Soul, True to History in the second spot.

1) Everything Is in Everything

Everything Is in Everything (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Anaxa's sixth Eidolon, Everything Is in Everything, takes the top spot. While it requires an enormous amount of Stellar Jades, it grants the character a 130% damage boost and unlocks one of his Traces, Imparative Hiatus.

Combining both damage multipliers allows Anaxa to instantly vaporize opponents. If you have the means to acquire this Eidolon, we highly recommend doing so.

