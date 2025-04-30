Anaxa E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

Anaxa has finally debuted in Honkai Star Rail, and his signature Light Cone banner is featured alongside his limited-time character banner. As he is a new unit in the gacha game, many players might wonder whether they should pull for his signature Light Cone, Life Should Be Cast to Flames, or his first Eidolon.

In Honkai Star Rail 3.2, you should focus on getting Anaxa’s E1 instead of his signature Light Cone. Let's look at a few reasons why.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Why you should get Anaxa’s E1 in Honkai Star Rail 3.2

Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

In the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.2, you should pull for Anaxa’s first Eidolon. While his signature Light Cone, Life Should Be Cast to Flames, is useful, it is not as effective as other alternatives when he is placed in a dual DPS team composition.

Anaxa’s 5-star Light Cone can grant him a decent amount of Ultimate Energy whenever he acts and gives him a significant amount of damage boost.

However, Anaxa’s E1 can regenerate a Skill Point when he uses his Skill for the first time. This can be quite handy in some activities, especially the end-game ones. Additionally, it can lower the adversary's DEF when Anaxa attacks them.

Life Should Be Cast to Flames and Anaxa’s E1 are quite similar, as both can reduce the opponent’s DEF. However, the latter can regenerate SP (Skill Point), while the former cannot.

Life Should Be Cast to Flames (Image via HoYoverse)

Hence, you should equip the free-to-play LC, The Great Cosmic Enterprise, on Anaxa and pull for his E1 for maximum value. This way, the 5-star character can be placed in both Hypercarry and dual DPS team compositions and be just as effective.

However, if you are considering using Anaxa only in Hypercarry teams, getting his signature LC is recommended.

