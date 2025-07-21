Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Pure Fiction

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Pure Fiction refresh is here, bringing with itself a new set of buffs, enemies, and gameplay tactics. The current rotation of Pure Fiction features tough enemies such as Gepard and Hoolay — both of whom need well-built characters and teams with good synergy to defeat. A full clear of Pure Fiction can provide players with up to 800 Stellar Jades, along with other rewards such as Jade Feathers and Credits.

This article discusses the best teams you can use to clear the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Pure Fiction gameplay mode.

Team recommendations for Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Pure Fiction 'Three Act Structure'

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Pure Fiction has DoT-based gameplay mechanics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Before delving into the best teams for the current rotation of Pure Fiction, let us take a look at the stage mechanics and the available buffs that players can pick:

Exposition: During the "Surging Grit" period, all DoT dealt by allies ignores 20% of the enemies' All-Type RES. After the enemy receives DoT damage, allies' DoT DMG is increased by 1%. This can stack up to 99 times, and lasts for the entire duration of Surging Grit.

During the "Surging Grit" period, all DoT dealt by allies ignores 20% of the enemies' All-Type RES. After the enemy receives DoT damage, allies' DoT DMG is increased by 1%. This can stack up to 99 times, and lasts for the entire duration of Surging Grit. Intertextuality: During the "Surging Grit" period, all Skill DMG dealt by allies is increased by 50%. When enemies who have Wind Shear "Echo Enigma" are attacked, each stack of Echo Enigma increases Skill DMG by an extra 10%.

During the "Surging Grit" period, all Skill DMG dealt by allies is increased by 50%. When enemies who have Wind Shear "Echo Enigma" are attacked, each stack of Echo Enigma increases Skill DMG by an extra 10%. Misplacement: Every stack of Echo Enigma that the enemies have increases their DMG received by 3%. During the "Surging Grit" period, after enemies enter combat and take action, one extra stack of Wind Shear "Echo Enigma" is added.

The stage mechanics for Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Pure Fiction are dedicated to the DoT gameplay style, and you can accumulate 2 Grit Value every time an enemy receives a DoT. Once a total of 100 Grit Value has been accumulated, the "Surging Grit" period begins.

Best Node 1 teams for Three Act Structure (IV)

1) Castorice, Tribbie, Remembrance Trailblazer, Hyacine

Castorice, Tribbie, Remembrance Trailblazer, Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

Enemies in waves 1 and 2 have Quantum weaknesses, which makes a Castorice hypercarry team the best option to quickly clear the initial waves and get to Gepard's battlefield. Castorice's best team is comprised of the Remembrance Trailblazer, Tribbie, and Hyacine, which means that her overall damage output is maximized when using this team. However, for players who don't own Tribbie or Hyacine, they can be replaced with units such as Ruan Mei and Luocha.

Use the Intertextuality or Misplacement buff for this team.

2) Aglaea, Sunday, Robin, Huohuo

Aglaea, Sunday, Robin, Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

A team with Aglaea as the main DPS is a good option for clearing the first node of Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Pure Fiction, as all the enemies have Lightning weaknesses. Pairing Aglaea with Sunday and Robin ensures that she can be constantly advanced, letting her take multiple turns in a row. Huohuo is the best Sustain unit for this team, but she can be replaced with another Sustain unit such as Luocha or Gallagher, in case you don't have her.

Use the Intertextuality or Misplacement buff for this team.

3) Acheron, Jiaoqiu, Cipher, Hyacine

Acheron, Jiaoqiu, Cipher, Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the stage mechanics for Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Pure Fiction focus on DoT, a team featuring Acheron as the main DPS and Jiaoqiu, Cipher, and Hyacine as supports can be a good choice for quickly building up Grit Value. Jiaoqiu is essential to this team, as his synergy with Acheron is unmatched. While Cipher 's debuffs and RES shred help maximize Acheron's overall damage, she can be replaced with another Nihility unit such as Black Swan.

Make sure to use the Misplacement buff for this team.

Best Node 2 teams for Three Act Structure (IV)

1) Phainon, Sunday, Bronya, Tingyun

Phainon, Sunday, Bronya, Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

With all enemies in Node 2 of Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Pure Fiction having Physical weaknesses, a Phainon hypercarry team is the best choice. Not only is Phainon an incredibly strong unit who can dish out massive amounts of damage by himself, he can also self-heal, meaning that you can easily run a Sustain-less team for him. Make sure to speedtune Sunday and Bronya accurately, so that they can advance Phainon consecutively, allowing to unleash his Ultimate as soon as possible. If you don't have a well-built Tingyun, she can be replaced with Sparkle.

Use the Misplacement buff for this team.

2) Kafka, Black Swan, Ruan Mei, Huohuo

Kafka, Black Swan, Ruan Mei, Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

A dual DoT team with Kafka and Black Swan can help build up Grit Value very quickly, so that you can enter the Surging Grit period within just a few actions. Kafka is a strong DoT DPS who can use Follow-Up Attacks as well, making her a great choice for countering Hoolay. Ruan Mei can be replaced with Robin if she is pre-occupied in Node 1.

Use the Exposition buff for this team.

3) Saber, Sunday, Tribbie, Hyacine

Saber, Sunday, Tribbie, Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

Newly released free 5-star unit Saber is also a good pick for clearing Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Pure Fiction Node 2. All enemies in this node have Wind weaknesses, meaning that Saber can quickly take down the initial enemy waves before defeating Hoolay. Sunday's action advance can help Saber generate Energy faster, so that she can use her Ultimate as quickly as possible. Tribbie can be replaced with Robin, in case you don't own her.

Use the Intertextuality or Misplacement buff for this team.

