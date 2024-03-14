Best tips and tricks to deal with Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2

Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2 are random environmental challenges that you will encounter on your missions in the game. So, apart from dealing with the Terminid and Automaton enemy threats, you will also have to deal with various environmental elements in the title.

There are currently seven different weather effects that can take you out in battle, and you'll need a different strategy to deal with each of them. We've got you covered, though.

This article tells you how to deal with Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2.

Tips to deal with Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2

Meteor Storms

You can spot meteors falling from the sky (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/ThePreSequelChannel)

When a Meteor Storm occurs in Helldivers 2, massive rocks will start to rain from the sky. These rocks deal a good amount of damage and can easily knock anyone out. However, they are fairly easy to dodge; you just have to look up at the sky to try and avoid them. Be wary, as your enemies might also try to attack you while you're dodging.

You can deploy defensive Stratagems to help you avoid the onslaught of your enemies while you're dodging.

Volcanic Activity

Volcanic Activity can be extremely tough to deal with (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/KRiSOtheEDiTOR)

Volcanic Activities are one of the deadliest Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2.

Like the Meteor Storm, the Volcanic Activity sends flying rocks at you. The only difference is that the rocks flying at you will be on fire and can burn down entire areas. You can see them coming down from the sky, so try to get out of their area of impact.

Much like the Meteor Storm, you will need to use defensive Stratagems during Volcanic Activities to effectively dodge them.

Ion Storms

Ion Storms in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Scriblah)

Ion Storms won't damage you, but they will take away your ability to fight effectively. This weather effect can temporarily lock you out of calling in any of the Stratagems in Helldivers 2. Unfortunately, you cannot counter these. This means you must prepare by having your best guns equipped to make up for a lack of Stratagems.

The SG-225 Breaker and the JAR-5 Dominator are excellent weapons for dealing with almost any enemy in Helldivers 2. You can also pack a P-19 Redeemer to help you while you're locked out of Stratagems.

Tremors

Tremors can cause absolute chaos (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@HelldiversAlert)

Tremors are one of the more punishing Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2. Everyone affected by a Tremor will slow down; some will even get knocked.

There is only one way to counter a Tremor's effect. If you're equipped with a jump pack, you can hover above the ground to keep firing at your enemies.

Since you'll be slowed down, you might want to take a look at your armor situation. There is plenty of armor in Helldivers 2. Picking a light armor will help you somewhat minimize the slowing effects of a Tremor.

Fire Tornadoes

Fire Tornadoes are one of the deadliest Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/shellstrike)

Fire Tornadoes are extremely deadly and can set fire to entire areas. Getting caught up in one of them can prove to be fatal, as they can wipe out entire squads. However, for all their deadliness, they are quite easily countered.

You will be able to see Fire Tornadoes coming from a mile away. So, you just have to pay attention to the area around you and try to stay away from them.

Blizzards

Blizzards will take away your visibility (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@HelldiversAlert)

Blizzards are dangerous not just because they can damage you but also due to their ability to take your visibility away from you. These Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2 cannot be countered, so you need to take measures to outlive them.

When you're blanketed by a Blizzard, your movement speed will be slowed down, and enemies can easily close in on you. So, packing a good crowd-control weapon like the SG-225 Breaker can help you counter the effects of the snow. The G-16 Impact Grenade is also good for keeping Automatons and Terminids at bay.

Rain Storms

Rain Storms aren't that tough to survive in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@Solidrev)

Rain Storms are the most forgiving Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2. Like Blizzards, they will reduce your visibility. However, movement and everything else stays normal, so you can still fight at your normal capacity.

Moreover, fire weapons like the FLAM-40 Flamethrower are completely unaffected by Rain Storms. However, packing a good crowd-control weapon is recommended since enemies can sneak in close due to the reduced visibility.

You now have all the tools you need to guard yourself against Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2.

Check out our other articles covering Helldivers 2:

How to play Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2 || Is the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition worth it? || Helldivers 2 Anti-Material Rifle: How to get and use it || Helldivers 2: How to join or host a Public Game