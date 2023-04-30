Best Warzone 2 long range Cronen Squall meta loadout in Season 3

The brand-new Cronen Squall battle rifle, introduced with the release of Call of Duty Season 3, has begun to dominate the long-range meta of Warzone 2 and is not appearing to stop its rampage anytime soon. The weapon is a bullpup battle rifle designed specifically for long-range engagements, providing phenomenal lethality with a fast ADS (aim down sight) speed, player mobility, and comparatively smoother recoil.

The third season of Warzone 2 also introduced the FJX Imperium sniper rifle, based on the classic Intervention, as well as tons of other in-game content such as the Trophy Hunt event, return of Plunder game mode, Massive Resurgence featuring Al Mazrah, new bundles in the Store, and lots more.

Treading the line between the assault rifle's automatic trigger and the hard-hitting capabilities of marksman rifles, battle rifles in Warzone 2 are a unique class of firearms introduced in Modern Warfare 2.

While the TAQ-V has been the flagship rifle in this weapon class for a while, the introduction of the Cronen Squall has led players to find a new favorite to decimate the competition in Warzone 2. This brand-new battle rifle from the Hailfire weapon platform can be unlocked by unlocking all the rewards in Sector C11 of the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Loaded with 6.8 Wrath ammunition, this Cronen Squall bullpup battle rifle is one that players shouldn't miss out on if they wish to have tactical superiority over their opponents. Without further ado, let us take a look at the best long-range build for the Cronen Squall that players should use in Season 3 of Warzone 2:

The recommended Cronen Squall Season 3 long-range build (Image via Activision)

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: 6.8 High Velocity

6.8 High Velocity Magazine: 50-Round Drum

Starting with the muzzle attachment, the Polarfire-S is a suppressor whose extra length provides an increased damage range, faster bullet velocity, and a smoother recoil at the cost of aiming stability. The Polarfire-S muzzle attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the Lachmann-762 to level 5.

Moving onto the optics, this attachment is a complete user preference, with an extensive selection to choose from thanks to Modern Warfare 2's Gunsmith 2.0 system. Amongst them, the Cronen Mini Pro is a fantastic blue-dot sight that provides an accurate sight picture with little to no obstructions and can be unlocked by leveling up the Expedite 12 shotgun to level 7.

Onto the underbarrel attachment, the Edge-47 is an angled grip that maximizes recoil stabilization and aiming idle stability, allowing players to land their shots accurately at long distances. The few cons of this attachment are slower walking speed and ADS speed. The Edge-47 Grip underbarrel attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the M13B to level 16.

The Viboron weapon blueprint in the Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

The 6.8 High Velocity ammunition are modified tapered rounds that increase the projectile speed of the bullets, enabling players to hit their targets almost instantly without worrying about bullet drop or needing to predict the opponent's location. These modified 6.8mm Wrath rounds will not allow your opponents to take cover as you rain fire on them. The 6.8 High Velocity attachment is unlocked when leveling up the Cronen Squall to level 4.

Lastly, one of the most crucial attachments in Battle Royale is the 50 Round Drum magazine. The drum magazine allows for an increased ammo capacity, ideal for team-based modes such as Plunder, Resurgence, and Battle Royale, in exchange for slower movement speed, ADS speed, reload quickness, and sprint-to-fire speed. The 50-Round Drum is unlocked when leveling up the Cronen Squall to level 23.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

