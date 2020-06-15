GTA Online: Best ways to make money in the game

Let's take a look at the top 3 ways to earn money in GTA Online

Ignore free money glitches and choose an honest way to make money in the game.

Make money in GTA Online. Image: The TecSite.

GTA Online is one of the best video games that are available to play online. In such games, Money plays a crucial part, especially when you play a game that is all about making your in-game career. Every GTA update brings new missions and creates various avenues with the help of which you can earn the big bucks in the game.

Since money glitches are doing their rounds on the internet, we at Sportskeeda thought that we should tell you the best and honest ways to make cash in GTA Online.

Top 3 ways to make money in GTA Online

1. Heists

Heist form an integral part of GTA Online. Even though the heists require a lot of preparation and skill, it is still chosen by the players as a convenient way to make money. You need to buy good equipments to make sure that your heist is successful. Don’t worry about the cost that you have to spend for preparing for the heist. You will get a good return if you are able to accomplish your mission. The best heists are the latest Doomsday Heist, and the Pacific Standard Heist.

2. Vehicle Cargo

If you are tired of taking part in heists, you can choose to export vehicles from your warehouse. All you need is an Office building and a warehouse for your vehicles to get started on this job. You can maximize your profit by exporting only top range vehicles. Needless to say, sell as many vehicles as you can. You can potentially earn $300K per hour, if you opt to export vehicles.

3. Time Trials

Time Trials are one of the best ways that you can choose to make money in GTA Online. As the name suggests, you will have to take part in a race against time. As the clock ticks by, you have to reach the destination within the stipulated time. You can take the shortest route possible as there are no checkpoints you have to take care of. You can complete this challenge only once a week.