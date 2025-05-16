Best weapon upgrades to get first in Doom The Dark Ages

Weapon upgrades in Doom The Dark Ages grant players some bonus effects, which in turn provide survivability and higher lethality to the Slayer. Equipped at Sentinel Shrines using resources like Gold, Ruby, and Wraithstone, these upgrades also benefit the Slayer by providing ammo drops for a particular weapon class. With three or four tiers of bonuses to choose from, players might wonder which upgrades are beneficial right out of the gate.

Ad

This article will outline some of the important upgrades for each weapon in Doom The Dark Ages.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Doom The Dark Ages: Weapon upgrades to get first

The Slayer acquires weapons as he progresses through the 22 chapters of Doom The Dark Ages' campaign. Therefore, we will take a look at some priority upgrades for each weapon. This will allow gamers to distribute their Gold resources towards making each model strong and viable for any scenario.

Ad

Trending

A few priority weapon upgrades in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

1) Combat Shotgun - Incendiary

Ad

This upgrade allows players to focus fire on heavier targets and apply a burn status, which in turn drops armor pickups.

2) Super Shotgun - Speed Loader

The base level Super Shotgun can be rather sluggish to reload, which makes it clunky to use mid battle. The Speed Loader boosts this reload speed, making it operate noticeable faster.

3) Shredder - Ricochet

This upgrade enables players to gash tankier targets with the Shield saw and then shoot it to have the bullets ricochet off to fodder or other demons nearby. This helps trim down hordes quickly.

Ad

4) Impaler - Chronospike

This upgrade helps slow down time when holding the shoot button to provide a sort of respite amidst battle, and also increase accuracy.

5) Accelerator - Stabilizer

This upgrade helps tone down the bullet spread of Accelerator when it reaches it's maximum charge. This improves accuracy.

6) Cycler - Amplify

This upgrade goes in tandem with the shock status that this weapon can apply. Targets hit with the Cycler that are already under this status take increased damage. This increases focus fire and also enables shield comboes with Hell Surge parry.

Ad

A few other upgrades to prioritise in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

7) Pulverizer - Runic Strike

Ad

When hitting targets with your melee weapons, the Pulverizer will now build and also maintain its charge, giving a movement speed and fire rate boost. This saves time by avoiding firing the weapon at a slower rate in its initial burst.

8) Ravager - Ignition

This weapon upgrade enabes players to hit maximum charge quicker, which in turn comes with the removal of movement speed penalty. This allows more mobility and helps clear hordes faster.

Ad

9) Chainshot - Eldritch Blessing

Whenever players parry a Hell Surge strike, the Chainshot will get a fully charged shot for just the next instance. This provides a quick take-down combo by removing charge delays.

Also read: How to unlock the Butcher skin in Doom The Dark Ages

10) Grenade Launcher - Rupture

This weapon upgrade in Doom the Dark Ages grants a bonus cluster bomb effect to the grenades when hitting targets directly. This helps clear out dense hordes while also making sure higher healthpool demons suffer more damage from one ammo.

Ad

11) Rocket Launcher - Cooked

Similar to Eldritch Blessing for Chainshot, this weapon upgrade empowers the next rocket whenever a player parries a Hell Surge strike.

12) Shield - Retaliation

Unlockable right at the early stages of the game, Retaliation increases the shockwave range of Hell Surge Parry. This, in turn, interrupts more demons in the vicinity.

For more coverage on Doom The Dark Ages, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.