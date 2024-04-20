If you're on your way to grind the XDefiant ladder, you must get your hands on the Best XDefiant Loadouts and Class Setups for the weapons in-game. Having the right loadouts is as important as weighing in the meta weapons in a game. With the right collection of attachments, you will ensure that most fights that you take will rule in your favor, helping you win matches.

This article will rank the best XDefiant Loadouts and Class Setups from worst to best in the game. For a detailed brief, read below.

5 best XDefiant Loadouts and Class Setups ranked

This article will list the most dominant and best XDefiant Loadouts and Class Setups currently available. Whether you're looking for a sniper loadout or the loadout for an overpowered SMG, this article will cover all the meta loadouts that will help you win games in XDefiant.

Also read: How to convert Valorant sensitivity to XDefiant

That said, here are the five best XDefiant Loadouts and Class Setups ranked from worst to best:

5) TAC-50 Sniper Rifle

TAC-50 in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The resident sniper rifle in XDefiant, the TAC-50, is quite a formidable weapon. Unless you have extremely proficient mechanical skills, we urge you to opt for assault rifles and SMGs over this sniper.

That said, in the right hands, the TAC-50 can demolish squads like no other. Our recommended build will help enhance the weapon's accuracy and provide you with quite a mobile sniper rifle. With our recommended attachments, you'll easily convert this sniper into one of the best XDefiant loadouts.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Muzzle Booster Barrel: Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Front Rail: Default

Default Optics : CQBSS Scope (8x)

: CQBSS Scope (8x) Magazine: Extended Mag

Extended Mag Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock: Removed

4) MP5A2

MP5A2 in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The MP5A2 is a formidable SMG, and our recommended loadout will tune this weapon to provide you with maximum firepower and mobility. Not only will you be running around the field like a speed demon, but you'll also pack a severe punch, which will allow you to knock down enemies with absolute ease.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Chrome Lined

Chrome Lined Front Rail: Superlight

Superlight Optics : Default

: Default Magazine: Default

Default Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock: Removed

3) M4A1

M4A1 in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Ranking third on our list, the M4A1 is one of the best assault rifles in XDefiant. It is a versatile rifle that allows players to pick up any playstyle of their choice. Be it close-quarter combat, or mid-range engagements, the M4A1 does it all.

However, compared to the succeeding meta weapons, the M4A1 does fall short on TTK due to its slow rate of fire. But that does make it a great beginner-friendly pick, and one of the best XDefiant Loadouts in the game.

Our recommended loadout will help improve the weapon's recoil control, ADS speed, and movement speed, allowing you to stay mobile and vigilant on the battlefield.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Barrel: Default

Default Front Rail: Superlight Grip

Superlight Grip Optic : Reflex Sight

: Reflex Sight Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

Heavy Grip Stock: Default

2) MP7

MP7 in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The MP7 is a fast-performing powerhouse of an SMG. Considered one of the most balanced weapons in the game, the MP7 provides players with a high-octane experience due to the high mobility it offers.

That said, the MP7 does exhibit an extremely powerful punch and works best in close-range and medium-range combat. If you plan on using this weapon, you should prioritize close-quarter combat.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Front Rail: Superlight Grip

Superlight Grip Optics : Default

: Default Magazine: Fast Mag

Fast Mag Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock: Folded Stock

1) ACR

ACR in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The ACR is the undisputed best weapon in XDefiant. With recoil that's quite easy to control and damage numbers that are simply unparalleled, the ACR is simply the best XDefiant Loadout and Class Setup you can opt for in-game.

Our recommended article will improve its effective range, and provide players with enhanced mobility when using this weapon. You'll be a relentless force using the ACR, and it might surprise you how easily fights turn in your favor with this weapon equipped.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Muzzle Booster Barrel: Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Front Rail: Default

Default Optics : Reflex Sight

: Reflex Sight Magazine: Default

Default Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock: Removed Stock

For more XDefiant news and guides, check these links below: