7 best XM1014 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

In Counter-Strike 2, the best XM1014 skins are suited to personal preferences. While some people like funky designs, others prefer a minimal look. These skins vary in rarity, design, and value, which are more sought after than others. Skins can improve the default firearm into striking visuals. Although skins are purely cosmetic, they enhance one’s gaming experience without affecting the gameplay.

This article features the seven best XM1014 skins in CS2 under $10.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

From XOXO to Seasons, here are the seven best XM1014 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

1) XOXO

XM1014 XOXO (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $6.13 (Highest)

Well-Worn $0.77 (Lowest)

As the latest addition, XOXO gained popularity among the best XM1014 skins. The skin features a multicolor paint job with impressive patterns throughout the body. Its vibrant colors are visually striking and add a unique flair to the firearm. Overall, the skin adds a playful and resonant element to the battleground.

The skin has been a part of the Snakebite Collection, which also features skins for the AK-47 and other weapons.

2) Watchdog

XM1014 Watchdog (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $3.53 (Highest)

Battle-Scarred $0.33 (Lowest)

Inspired by Chinese artwork, the Watchdog XM1014 features an engraved depiction of two ferocious lions facing opposite each other. The skin has some cyan coating, while the design is copper, giving it an opulent look. The skin provides a regal charm that some players may find attractive.

The skin has been a part of the Operation Riptide Collection, which features skins for M4A4 and other weapons.

3) Zombie Offensive

XM1014 Zombie Offensive (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.76 (Highest)

Field-Tested $0.13 (Lowest)

Unlike the best XM1014 skins, this depicts zombies holding weapons and grenades. The body has various shades of colors, giving a vibrant look to the firearm. This skin is a must-have for the players who want to troll opponents after taking them out.

The skin has been a part of the Dreams & Nightmares Collection since Valve launched it in January 2022.

4) Teclu Burner

XM1014 Teclu Burner (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $2.03 (Highest)

Field-Tested $0.54 (Lowest)

Teclu Burner XM1014 skin’s vibrant colors and fiery motif reminiscent of flames. Its futuristic design with intricate patterns gives the weapon a striking and visually appealing appearance. Its fiery design makes it a stand-out choice for players who want their firearm to be as fierce as their gameplay.

The skin has been a part of the Revolver Case Collection since Valve introduced it in December 2015.

5) CaliCamo

XM1014 CaliCamo (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.05 (Highest)

Well-Worn $0.02 (Lowest)

CaliCamo XM1014 is the most affordable among the best XM1014 skins list. The skin is known for its camouflage patterns, which flawlessly blend with the character’s cosmetics. Its apparent design and pattern make it easily recognizable in the gameplay. Players who prefer a subtle yet intriguing design may find it appealing.

The skin has been a part of the Italy Collection since November 2013.

6) Black Tie

XM1014 Black Tie (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $1.98 (Highest)

Battle-Scarred $0.26 (Lowest)

The Black Tie XM1014 skin has a minimalistic appeal among the best XM1014 skins list. The body has a mixture of black and white shades, giving the skin a visual aesthetic. With the nominal use of color, it grabbed the attention of many players. It is perfect for players who prefer a professional look over a funky design.

The Black Tie has been a part of the Chroma 3 Collection since Valve launched it in April 2016.

7) Seasons

XM1014 Seasons (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $2.07 (Highest)

Well-Worn $0.85 (Lowest)

Inspired by various seasons, the skin captures the essence and colors accompanying it with a particular time of year. The multicolor design with an intricate pattern gives the firearm a charming allure. For those on a tight budget, this skin provides a frugal means without compromising the design factor.

The skin has been a part of the Spectrum Collection since March 2017.

