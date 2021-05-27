Biomutant tips and tricks: Making the most of the New World

It's always helpful to know a few Biomutant tips and tricks, given the number of secrets that are well hidden within the game. The possibilities are endless, from unlocking the full potential of the Automaton's functions to unleashing Super Wung-Fu.

While veteran players won't have a hard time figuring stuff out, newcomers to the open-world genre may need a few tips and tricks to get them off the ground in Biomutant.

These Biomutant tips and tricks will be achievable during the early game and will have benefits during the late game stages. This article dives into five essential Biomutant tips and tricks for new players.

Five essential Biomutant tips and tricks

#5 - Character building

Though it might seem tempting to put all attribute points into one, such as strength or intellect, this can backfire in the long run as enemies progressively become more brutal and trickier to kill.

For instance, while playing as a Psi-Freak, putting all points into intellect may seem like a good idea. However, in combat, despite being able to cause high damage to enemies using Psi powers, the character is left defenseless with low vitality. While an expert player could potentially complete the game using this build, a newcomer should consider disturbing attribute points equally.

#4 - Unlocking the Automaton

Among the many essential Biomutant tips and tricks that can be discussed, knowing about the hidden features of the Automaton are a necessary aspect of the game.

By now, players are familiar with the bit of green automaton grasshopper that is either perched upon the character's shoulder or follows around during exploration.

The automaton comes with a flashlight that lights up in the dark and helps the player improve visibility. However, unknown to most new players, the automaton has a few secrets of its own.

To unlock the full potential of the automaton, players must seek out and find a mysterious NPC which will appear in random places on the map. The side quest will task players to defeat Mooma's disciples in a flashback fight scene. The side quest, when completed four times, willfully unlock all automaton's functions.

Watch this video to unlock all Automaton functions in Biomutant:

#3 - Upcycle when possible

When it comes to some basic Biomutant tips and tricks, scraping and upcycling gear is of the utmost importance. Since resources are rare to come by, the best way to acquire them is by destroying resource totems (which are hard to find) or breaking down the gear to gain back resources.

Given how the New World of Biomutant is set in a post-apocalyptic background, players shouldn't waste resources during the early game by upgrading gear.

A smarter idea would be to find better equipment and scrap the old one for resources, which will come in handy during the late game.

#2 - How to obtain Upgrade points, Bio-points, and Psi-points

Upgrading the character in Biomutant is a bit more complex than just adding points into attributes. The character upgrade system is split into three parts:

Upgrade points - Used to unlock different skills within Wung-Fu

Bio-points - Used to unlock biogenetics and improve resistance

Psi-points - Used to upgrade Psi-Powers

Upgrade Points

Upgrade points are not just obtained by leveling up in Biomutant. Players can also read books found throughout the game to gain upgrade points.

Bio Points

These points can only be obtained by interacting with bio-canisters or by defeating bio-contaminated creates known as Morks.

Psi-Points

Players can unlock Psi-points by interacting with Psi-Shrines that are located all around the New World.

Given how crucial these points are in unlocking new skills for the character, players should actively seek them out to gain an advantage in engagements during the early game.

#1 - Everybody was Wung-Fu fighting

Possibly the most important of the Biomutant tips and tricks is knowing the Super Wung-Fu ability. Given that the game is a Wung-Fu fable, players shouldn't be apprehensive about unlocking their inner Ki and dishing out fists of fur. However, before players can activate Super Wung-Fu, a few prerequisites will be needed.

To start with, under the Wung-Fu section, players will have to unlock at least three separate special attacks using upgrade points. When three different special attacks have been used during combat, the ability to activate Super Wung-Fu is unlocked.

When in this state, players will deal high damage to enemies and use special Super Wung-Fu attacks. Unlocking this ability early in the game will help make combat easier.

Watch a video here about Super Wung-Fu:

