Call of Duty Warzone 2 launched in visually pristine conditions, but the player base quickly discovered the issues that came along with it. The community is always surprised by a new in-game bug and its clips being posted on different social media platforms.

Recently, a Warzone 2 player and Redditor with the social rag “LilUziSeph” posted a short video on the platform of them suffering an unexpected bug. The player quickly teleports miles behind the current position simply by diving through a widow of a random building in the game. The player base is already being pushed to its edge with several bugs and in-game issues plaguing Activision’s latest Battle Royale, and now another has surfaced.

Let us look at this new Warzone 2 bug and what could possibly be causing it.

Warzone 2 player teleports miles behind just by diving through a window

Activision has been working on deploying fixes for various in-game issues and bugs that are hindering the gaming experience of Warzone 2. But it seems the game is breaking in ways more than one, and it manages to take players by surprise. The latest bug places players randomly far away when diving through a building’s window.

Such bugs can prove to be fatal as players may get caught in between compromising positions and being shot down by enemy operators. If this bug persists in the game, the player count might drop until the developers permanently fix it.

Window teleportation bug

In the clip that was uploaded to Reddit, we can see the exact moment when the character model is sent back leagues away from the team. Traversing through the varying topographies of Al Mazrah is already hard enough, which can become even deadlier when playing in a Quads lobby.

The player did not perform any peculiar movement technique and simply did a dolphin dive to get inside a house through the window. The action triggered the game to teleport him back away from the team.

The community expects Activision to quickly take note of this in-game bug and fix it as soon as possible. Warzone 2 has several issues, and random bugs like these expand the list for developers further. The game is nearing its second seasonal update, which might bring fixes for all known issues.

Possible reasons

There can be several reasons for such a random bug to occur in Activision's latest Battle Royale. But the root cause might lie in the local game client’s connection stability with the official game servers. The game has displayed several error codes over the past few days that refer to server connection problems.

The player's game client might have lost connection in between ever so slightly that while reconnecting, the server saved their past location and sent them back. However, this is an unnatural occurrence that has yet to be seen in the game.

It is not unusual for in-game issues and bugs to surface for large online multiplayer games like Warzone 2. But random game-breaking bugs that can threaten a player’s performance in the game should be acknowledged as severe. Without official statements from the publisher or developers, we cannot be sure when a permanent fix might be deployed.

This concludes with the latest Warzone 2 bug that teleported a player back by diving through a window. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides.

