  "Blood is the wine of victory": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1160 (Tuesday, September 9, 2025)

"Blood is the wine of victory": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1160 (Tuesday, September 9, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 08, 2025 21:54 GMT
Piltover Customs Heimerdinger in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Piltover Customs Heimerdinger in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for September 9, 2025, are out. Like the previous editions, the puzzles you have to solve today are linked with League of Legends champions. Understanding their abilities, lore, emojis, and other information is required to decode these challenges.

The Quote puzzle in the 1160th edition of LoLdle is:

"Blood is the wine of victory."

Yasuo, Sion, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1160th edition (September 9, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 9, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Yasuo
  • Quote: Sion
  • Ability: Udyr; Bonus: R (Wingborne Storm)
  • Emoji: Draven
  • Splash Art: Heimerdinger; Bonus: Piltover Customs Heimerdinger

The Classic LoLdle answer of September 9, 2025, is Yasuo. Then, solving the Quote puzzle reveals Sion, a strong champion in the Toplane role in League of Legends.

Next, the Ability riddle shows Udyr's R ability, named Wingborne Storm, and the Emoji puzzle points to Draven. Lastly, the Splash Art features Heimerdinger's Piltover Customs skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1159 (September 8): Kassadin, Vladimir, Fizz, Viktor, Varus
  • LoLdle 1158 (September 7): Lissandra, Lux, Hecarim, Quinn, Sett
  • LoLdle 1157 (September 6): Lillia, Jax, Taliyah, Sona, Aphelios
  • LoLdle 1156 (September 5): Galio, Elise, Naafiri, Nami, Karthus
  • LoLdle 1155 (September 4): Taric, Zed, Ornn, Lux, Hecarim
  • LoLdle 1154 (September 3): Thresh, Illaoi, Viego, Orianna, Zac
  • LoLdle 1153 (September 2): Alistar, Xin Zhao, Gwen, Yuumi, Talon
  • LoLdle 1152 (September 1): Vex, Swain, Karma, Shen, Qiyana
  • LoLdle 1151 (August 31): Talon, Skarner, Kennen, Fizz, Ezreal
  • LoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, Nasus
  • LoLdle 1149 (August 29): Teemo, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Xayah
  • LoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'Sai
  • LoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, Maokai
The answers to the 1161st edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 10, 2025.

Edited by Debayan Saha
