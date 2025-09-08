"Blood is the wine of victory": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1160 (Tuesday, September 9, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for September 9, 2025, are out. Like the previous editions, the puzzles you have to solve today are linked with League of Legends champions. Understanding their abilities, lore, emojis, and other information is required to decode these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1160th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Blood is the wine of victory.&quot;Yasuo, Sion, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1160th edition (September 9, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 9, 2025, are:Classic: YasuoQuote: SionAbility: Udyr; Bonus: R (Wingborne Storm)Emoji: DravenSplash Art: Heimerdinger; Bonus: Piltover Customs HeimerdingerThe Classic LoLdle answer of September 9, 2025, is Yasuo. Then, solving the Quote puzzle reveals Sion, a strong champion in the Toplane role in League of Legends.Next, the Ability riddle shows Udyr's R ability, named Wingborne Storm, and the Emoji puzzle points to Draven. Lastly, the Splash Art features Heimerdinger's Piltover Customs skin.Read more: League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1159 (September 8): Kassadin, Vladimir, Fizz, Viktor, VarusLoLdle 1158 (September 7): Lissandra, Lux, Hecarim, Quinn, SettLoLdle 1157 (September 6): Lillia, Jax, Taliyah, Sona, ApheliosLoLdle 1156 (September 5): Galio, Elise, Naafiri, Nami, KarthusLoLdle 1155 (September 4): Taric, Zed, Ornn, Lux, HecarimLoLdle 1154 (September 3): Thresh, Illaoi, Viego, Orianna, ZacLoLdle 1153 (September 2): Alistar, Xin Zhao, Gwen, Yuumi, TalonLoLdle 1152 (September 1): Vex, Swain, Karma, Shen, QiyanaLoLdle 1151 (August 31): Talon, Skarner, Kennen, Fizz, EzrealLoLdle 1150 (August 30): Udyr, Teemo, Irelia, Renata Glasc, NasusLoLdle 1149 (August 29): Teemo, Riven, Nunu &amp; Willump, Nautilus, XayahLoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'SaiLoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, MaokaiThe answers to the 1161st edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 10, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and moreHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?