Blue Prince: Complete Morning Room guide

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified May 17, 2025 16:29 GMT
Here
Here's everything about the Morning Room in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

Blue Prince has become one of the most popular puzzle games of 2025. Its blend of roguelike mechanics, intricate room-based puzzles, and a mysterious narrative has captivated players worldwide. Among the numerous rooms that you can discover in the mansion, the Morning Room might stand out as one of the most rewarding and unique ones in the game.

Ad

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Morning Room in Blue Prince and how to make the most of it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and represent the writer's opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Morning Room in Blue Prince: Everything you need to know

The Morning Room is a rare Green Room in the game that has the unique ability to provide both immediate as well as delayed rewards. When you draft this room, you'll receive 2 Gems instantly, and the next day, you will receive an additional 2 Gems, making it one of the only few rooms that can benefit you in multiple runs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Bacon &amp; Eggs in Blue Prince (Image via @kurnmogh on YouTube || Raw Fury)
Bacon & Eggs in Blue Prince (Image via @kurnmogh on YouTube || Raw Fury)

In order to unlock the Morning Room, you need to first draft Kitchen in your current run and purchase Bacon & Eggs. Once purchased, the Morning Room will appear as one of the drafting options.

Ad

Additionally, consuming multiple Bacon & Eggs can lead to multiple draft options, and the rewards also stack with them. For example, drafting two Morning Rooms would give you 4 Gems immediately, and another 4 the next in-game day.

Apart from the Gems, the room could also contain low-value items such as Car Keys, Coin Purse, Coupon Book, or Lucky Rabbit's Foot.

How to maximize Morning Room's potential in Blue Prince

To fully leverage the benefits of the Morning Room in Blue Prince, you can pair it with other rooms that enhance the Green Room effects or provide additional rewards for future runs, such as the Veranda or Sauna. Moreover, if you have extra steps to spare, you can branch the Morning Room to help with your resources for the next day's run.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the Morning Room. By understanding its mechanics and planning your mansion's layout accordingly, you can gain significant advantages that extend beyond a single run.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications