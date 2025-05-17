Blue Prince: Complete Morning Room guide

Blue Prince has become one of the most popular puzzle games of 2025. Its blend of roguelike mechanics, intricate room-based puzzles, and a mysterious narrative has captivated players worldwide. Among the numerous rooms that you can discover in the mansion, the Morning Room might stand out as one of the most rewarding and unique ones in the game.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Morning Room in Blue Prince and how to make the most of it.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and represent the writer's opinion.
Morning Room in Blue Prince: Everything you need to know
The Morning Room is a rare Green Room in the game that has the unique ability to provide both immediate as well as delayed rewards. When you draft this room, you'll receive 2 Gems instantly, and the next day, you will receive an additional 2 Gems, making it one of the only few rooms that can benefit you in multiple runs.
In order to unlock the Morning Room, you need to first draft Kitchen in your current run and purchase Bacon & Eggs. Once purchased, the Morning Room will appear as one of the drafting options.
Additionally, consuming multiple Bacon & Eggs can lead to multiple draft options, and the rewards also stack with them. For example, drafting two Morning Rooms would give you 4 Gems immediately, and another 4 the next in-game day.
Apart from the Gems, the room could also contain low-value items such as Car Keys, Coin Purse, Coupon Book, or Lucky Rabbit's Foot.
How to maximize Morning Room's potential in Blue Prince
To fully leverage the benefits of the Morning Room in Blue Prince, you can pair it with other rooms that enhance the Green Room effects or provide additional rewards for future runs, such as the Veranda or Sauna. Moreover, if you have extra steps to spare, you can branch the Morning Room to help with your resources for the next day's run.
That's everything you need to know about the Morning Room. By understanding its mechanics and planning your mansion's layout accordingly, you can gain significant advantages that extend beyond a single run.
