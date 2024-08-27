Brawl Stars Redjacket Rico skin: Cost, design, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Aug 27, 2024 15:10 GMT
Cover
Redjacket Rico skin details in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars Redjacket Rico skin is currently available in the in-game shop and players can acquire it by spending gems or Blings. As a Rare skin, it changes the appearance of Rico without adding any voice lines or Pins. It belongs to the MISC skin set and was initially revealed in the Brawl Talk on August 24, 2024, alongside other skins.

This article highlights the details of the Brawl Stars Redjacket Rico skin, including its cost, design, and animation.

Cost of the Brawl Stars Redjacket Rico skin

also-read-trending Trending

Like other Rare skins, it costs 29 gems to acquire and use Redjacket Rico skin in battle. However, players can also purchase it for 1000 Blings, starting from September 9, 2024.

The required gems can either be purchased from the in-game store or acquired by progressing in the Brawl Pass. It costs 1.99 USD to purchase 30 gems which is enough for the skin. On the other hand, Blings can be acquired by competing in Mega Pig, Trophy League, and the premium version of Brawl Pass.

Design of the Brawl Stars Redjacket Rico skin

Redjacket Rico using his Super (Image via Supercell)
Redjacket Rico using his Super (Image via Supercell)

This skin gives Rico a striking red appearance, replacing his usual purple jacket with a vivid blood-red one. His transparent torso reveals a mix of blue and red balls inside, with similar designs reflected on the back of his jacket. Rico's goggles feature a red frame surrounding his single eye and the color of his gun changes to black.

Additionally, he wears a pair of red gloves and boots to complement his outfit on the battlefield.

Read more: How to get the Brawl Stars Moon Guardian Hank skin for free?

Animations of the Brawl Stars Redjacket Rico skin

Winning animation of Redjacket Rico (Image via Supercell)
Winning animation of Redjacket Rico (Image via Supercell)

Rico displays two separate innovative animations when he wears this skin. Upon victory, he celebrates by striking a pose at an angle before leaping into the air, spinning multiple times, and finally landing.

On the other hand, when he loses a Brawl Stars match, Rico expresses his sadness by raising his gun and detaching his head, letting it drop to the ground in front of him.

Check out more articles related to the Brawl Stars:

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी