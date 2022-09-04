Call of Duty: Warzone - 5 most effective loadouts for Caldera in Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone is a battle royale game by Activision. With an arsenal that could load up an entire army, the game usually has a specific set of weapons that are preferred after each major update.

The same is the case with the recent Season 5 update. A lot of new nerfs and buffs made their way into the game and affected the on-going meta. A lot of players will be swapping out their loadouts to use the stronger and better ones as the final season of Warzone dawns upon them.

This article will discuss the top five loadouts for Warzone players to dominate their opponents in a match on Caldera.

5 meta loadouts for Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera in Season 5

The Caldera map saw a lot of changes with the release of Season 5 update. The hot drop peak saw significant changes in scenery with lava transforming the area. Even the Gulag saw changes with a volcanic theme being added to it.

The map also received lighting changes as the storm cleared up and the sun now shines through the clouds.

1) UGM-8 and Armaguerra 43

UGM-8 (Image via sym.gg)

The UGM-8 is an excellent LMG in Season 5 and has great base stats. It can be utilized in both medium and long range, and it can be used with increased fire-rate and reduced recoil with the correct attachments.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Optic : ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock : Romauld TAC YR

: Romauld TAC YR Underbarrel : M1930 Strife Angled

: M1930 Strife Angled Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Hatched Grip

: Hatched Grip Perk 1 : Surveil

: Surveil Perk 2: On-Hand

Armaguerra (Image via sym.gg)

The Armaguerra 43 is one of the fastest firing Sub-Machine Guns without any attachments. It already has a good base damage, and with the correct choice of attachments, this weapon can shred enemies who dare close their distance as it discharges the bullets within the blink of an eye.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 570mm Precision

Botti 570mm Precision Optics: MM Largo

MM Largo Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm 42 Round Fast Mags

8mm 42 Round Fast Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Quick

2) Automaton and PPSH-41

Automaton (Image via sym.gg)

The Automaton is a widely preferred gun. Similar to the last one, it has great base stats, and with the right attachments, it is capable of shredding enemies even in close-range combat as it has very high damage. Moreover, Automaton's manageable recoil can be further lowered, boosting its accuracy.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : ZAC 600mm BFA

: ZAC 600mm BFA Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock : Anastasia Padded

: Anastasia Padded Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand

PPSH-41 (Image via sym.gg)

The PPSH-41 is a solid companion to fill out the secondary spot in one`s loadout. This Warzone weapon deals impressive damage at close and medium range, demotivating enemies from crossing a certain line.

With the correct attachments, this weapon can be devastating to enemies that think deciding to push in would a good idea. This is especially so since it can easily knock down at least two players easily in Close Quarter Combat (CQC) and still have bullets left in the magazine.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optics: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: m1915 Steady

m1915 Steady Magazine: 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Steady

Steady Perk 2: Quick

3) Grau 5.56 and H4 Blixen

Grau 5.56 (Image via sym.gg)

The Grau 5.56 AR is one of the first and best Warzone weapons. The gun has managed to keep its position as one of the most preferred ARs in the game.

It is possible to delete enemies with this weapon at medium range with its superior accuracy and easily controllable recoil. It has always had a better damage output than most despite its early release.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : FSS 20.8” Nexus

: FSS 20.8” Nexus Optic : VLK 3.0x Optic

: VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Mags

H4 Blixen (Image via sym.gg)

The H4 Blixen has been in the Warzone weapon meta since Season 3 Reloaded. Fans have always preferred the H4 Blixen to accompany their main weapon. With a stunning win-rate and K/D ratio, it remains a useful pick. However, it has seen some nerfs since then, and has become somewhat weaker.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Bergstrom 17” F3

: Bergstrom 17” F3 Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Jönsson Skeletal CR-10

: Jönsson Skeletal CR-10 Underbarrel : M1930 Strife Angled

: M1930 Strife Angled Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mag

: 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mag Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Taped Grip

: Taped Grip Perk 1 : Discard

: Discard Perk 2: Quick

4) 3-Line Rifle and H4 Blixen

3-Line Sniper Rifle (Image via sym.gg)

The 3-line Sniper Rifle has one of the best pick-rates in its Warzone sniper class. Players cannot go wrong with this pick. Its base stats alone are high enough for its pick-rate and with the correct attachments, this weapon is highly lethal at long to medium range. This is because it can do a whopping 300 damage to the head and 250 to the neck at any range, instantly knocking enemies down.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN

: Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN Optics :- 1913 Variable 4-8x

:- 1913 Variable 4-8x Stock : ZAC Custom MZ

: ZAC Custom MZ Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Magazine : .30-06 20 Round Mags

: .30-06 20 Round Mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Leather Grip

: Leather Grip Perk 1 : Silent Focus

: Silent Focus Perk 2: On-hand

H4 Blixen (Image via sym.gg)

The H4 Blixen is, once again, a definite pick that can be a solid sniper support weapon in Warzone. Seated in the secondary slot with sniper weapons, this SMG packs a serious punch. With the correct attachments, anyone who makes the mistake to push up close will regret their decision.

Recommended attachment:

Muzzle : M1929 Silencer

: M1929 Silencer Barrel : Bergstrom 17” F3

: Bergstrom 17” F3 Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Jönsson Skeletal CR-10

: Jönsson Skeletal CR-10 Underbarrel : M1930 Strife Angled

: M1930 Strife Angled Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mag

: 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mag Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Taped Grip

: Taped Grip Perk 1 : Discard

: Discard Perk 2: Quick

5) UGM-8 and PPSH-41

UGM-8 (Image via sym.gg)

The UGM-8 is a heavily preferred LMG weapon in the Warzone season 5 meta. It is a great gun to have when dealing with enemies on a map with Caldera. Using its minimal recoil and high accuracy to its advantage, it can decimate players on a wide-open map like Caldera, where cover is not always close.

If that was not enough, it can shoot up to 125 bullets in a magazine, which makes it easily spammable in Warzone.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Bernard XL214 736mm

: Bernard XL214 736mm Optic : ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock : Romauld TAC YR

: Romauld TAC YR Underbarrel : M1930 Strife Angled

: M1930 Strife Angled Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Hatched Grip

: Hatched Grip Perk 1 : Surveil

: Surveil Perk 2: On-Hand

PPSH-41 (Image via sym.gg)

The PPSH-41 is an extraordinary warzone SMG that can burst out massive amounts of damage in close range. Using this weapon for close range, victory is almost guaranteed. The correct Warzone build can be used because of its ability to discharge bullets quickly and do enough damage in CQC to knock and confirm at least two kills.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optics: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: m1915 Steady

m1915 Steady Magazine: 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Steady

Steady Perk 2: Quick

Warzone Season 5 will be the last update for the game and a new title launch is on the horizon. Fans are playing out this battle royale as much as they can before transitioning over to the newer titles.

