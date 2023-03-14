Call of Duty YouTuber WhosImmortal calls for massive changes in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will receive its Season 2 Reloaded update on March 15 and introduce a few new changes. On March 12, popular YouTuber and player WhosImmortal cited his concerns regarding the battle royale's current state and outlined some of the most critical issues.

The playerbase has highlighted several problems with Warzone 2 and its gameplay experience. WhosImmortal took this opportunity to compile all the important points and present them to the community with a single YouTube video. Most of these are fundamental and can be instrumental in improving the title’s quality.

Let us take a closer look at all the issues plaguing Warzone 2.

WhosImmortal states Warzone 2 needs improvements to audio, movement, TTK, and more

The current state of Warzone 2 contains a few rudimentary quirks even after entering the mid-seasonal update for Season 2. WhosImmortal discusses these issues and other quality-of-life changes that can improve the gameplay experience.

The developers take player feedback into account as a defining metric when making changes. Let us walk through the various issues that are affecting the battle royale title and its massive playerbase.

1) Audio system

The audio system has been under the community’s scrutiny since the battle royale’s inception. Despite the deployment of several patches directly addressing the problems, players are concerned with the inconsistency of the sound engine.

WhosImmortal provided an example from Resurgence mode where the act of gamers landing above someone does not provide dependable audio cues. The trend is similar for footsteps as well, with some being clearly audible and others silent.

2) Stability

Warzone 2 players are usually interrupted by random crashes. This issue occurs irrespective of the PC players' the setup and might be deeply rooted in the game’s engine itself.

The title has additional problems like stuttering and frames per second (FPS) drops, which shows poor optimization. However, the current stability is leagues better than what was present at launch and provides hope for future improvements.

3) Cheaters

The number of cheaters has substantially increased since the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Activision’s latest series packs an aggressive anti-cheat software and might need tweaking to ban blatant hackers.

The lobbies are becoming impossible to play with a large influx of cheaters who abuse their advantage. This removes the competitive element from lobbies as strategies and mechanical prowess fail to defeat software assistance.

4) Time-to-kill

The time-to-kill (TTK) speed in Warzone 2 is faster than its predecessor. While some players enjoy fast-paced gunfights, a large percentage of the community prefers to have a fighting chance against its opponents.

Gamers feel defenseless in gunfights where they are shot at first as they cannot turn around and fight back. A slight adjustment in the TTK speeds could yield positive results and further community support.

5) Quality-of-life updates

WhosImmortal has cited the lack of quality-of-life (QoL) updates and experiments that the developers ran in the predecessor. Some of the highlighted changes include the ability to manually put on gas masks, interrupting animations, lootable perks, and portable buy stations.

There are various elements in Warzone 2 that can be tweaked and tested to measure their impact alongside the community’s response. Such steps can eliminate most "what-ifs" and help the publisher implement the best changes.

6) Movement

The movement changes that came with the battle royale have been a point of discussion for a long time. WhosImmortal described how everything on the map is designed to slow players down and eliminate any form of aggressive strategies.

The movement mechanics feel sharp instead of fluid like its Warzone 1. The faster TTKs paired with the clunky movement have nerfed several playstyles and often act as a penalty instead.

There are various issues that the publisher is already working on to deliver on the improved gaming experience promise. Activision has not addressed these issues directly at the time of writing this article. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

