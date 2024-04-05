Can you get the camera back after dying in Content Warning?

The camera is your most precious asset in Content Warning. As you and your team dive deep into the eerie "Old World," you must film all things supernatural. You have to avoid being captured by dangerous entities, and you must return to the base before dawn.

Furthermore, you must ensure that the camera in your inventory is not damaged or lost while returning to the base. There's only one camera per expedition, so it must be kept safe. If you’re separated from your camera in an unexpected event with a beast or any unforeseen accident, all the precious stuff shot for days would disappear. Luckily, you can get the camera back even after death.

This Content Warning guide explains how you can recover your camera after you die in the game.

How to get your camera back after dying in Content Warning

The camera is the most essential item (Image via Landfall Publishing)

In the Content Warning, your gameplay is defined by your camera. Through this piece of equipment, you can create and upload SpöökTube videos, which generate revenue for future upgrades and determine your success as an online star. However, if the monsters manage to kill you or you die in an accident, your camera will be left behind with all those valuable recordings.

Fortunately, you can recover the camera after dying in Content Warning. For that, track the place of your demise the following day. You are given three days to get enough views that can make your videos go viral. If your entire group of friends dies in one or two days, you can still return to the "Old World" and find your camera with the video footage from the day before.

It is also essential to recollect and go to the path you have taken in previous runs to find the fallen camera.

Survive monster attacks to retain your camera and its footage. (Image via Landfall Publishing)

Meanwhile, if you die during the last day (day 3), you won't be able to recover your camera. Thus, you would have to start all over again. Make sure that at least one person from your group remains alive because they can recover your camera.

If you’re aiming for a solo experience in the title, ensure that the videos you're able to capture feature weak monsters that would attract sufficient views and help your total surpass the required mark. Having more than enough quality footage would earn you thousands of views.

