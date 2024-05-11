Can you play Solo Leveling Arise on Mac?

Netmarbles' latest release, Solo Leveling Arise (SLA), is shaping up to be a prominent action RPG. It features Sung Jinwoo’s journey to become the best demon hunter. Adapted from a popular manhwa of the same name, this game has secured a robust fanbase that is curious about the various facets of the title, including its availability on Mac. This particular platform isn’t necessarily renowned for gaming support, but there are workarounds to make it run.

You cannot play SLA on Mac; at least Netmarbles has no intention of targeting this system. For those wondering, the game is accessible on PC, Android, and iOS devices.

Although Solo Leveling Arise is not available on Mac, you can play it using Android emulators.

How to play Solo Leveling Arise on Mac (emulation)

A Mac user can play Solo Leveling Arise via a couple of third-party emulators that can provide a decent gameplay experience, although you might have to tweak some settings to optimize the game's controls.

These are the emulators you can use to boot up the game on your Mac.

1) MuMuPlayer

The MuMuPlayer is an excellent Android emulator from Netease Games, the makers of popular titles like Naraka Bladepoint and Onmyoji. You can download this software for Mac from its official website. To quickly access the webpage, click on this link.

Now, launch the software and open the Google Play Store from System Apps. Log in to your respective account and download the Solo Leveling game on Mac. Once the program is installed, you can boot it up from the emulator’s desktop.

MuMuPlayer will automatically detect the controller connected to your system. However, you will have to tweak the controls thoroughly to have a proper gameplay experience.

Bluestacks

Android emulators like Bluestacks are a boon to Mac users, allowing them to access various titles that otherwise aren't available for the operating system.

Firstly, install this application from its official webpage, they should have the latest version available for this platform. Inside the app, you will find the Google Play Store. Use your email ID to log in and search for the game to download it. Once the SLA is installed, you can boot it up from either the My Games tab or the App Player screen.

This is easily one of the best ways to play Android titles on macOS.

