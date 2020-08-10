Celebrities you didn't know were in GTA games

GTA has had a weird relationship with modern media and pop culture. On the one hand, the games are incredibly critical of celebrity worship, antics of the press, and ridicule pop culture every opportunity it gets.

On the other hand, GTA games have featured iconic celebrities extensively over the years. The games obviously take inspiration from movies and TV series' all the time, and that has always been very apparent.

GTA has gone on to become possibly the most valued property in all of the entertainment. Hence, it makes sense for celebrities to make an appearance in such a storied and iconic franchise, such as GTA. It also helps the games as the audiences always appreciate a good celebrity cameo in most cases.

Here is a list of celebrities you probably didn't know were in GTA games.

5) Michael Madsen

(image credits: cinemablend)

The actor who has given life to some of the most iconic roles in movies, Michael Madsen, also voiced Toni Cipriani in GTA III. The actor did not reprise his role in Liberty City Stories, and was sadly missed by the fans.

The actor is well known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino movies, and is one of the most charismatic actors in the industry. However, he did not quite sink his teeth into the role of Toni Cipriani and delivered an unintentionally hilarious performance in GTA III.

4) Iggy Pop

(image credits: nme)

The iconic rockstar appears in GTA IV and hosts the radio station Liberty Rock Radio. The musician is one of the most iconic personalities of our time and is responsible for hits like 'Lust for Life.'

His appearance is as charismatic and energetic as you would expect from Iggy Pop. He most probably recorded his lines much like he does other things in life: shirtless.

3) Bijou Phillips

(image credits: bfn za)

The model turned actress is famous for her roles in movies such as The Hostel: Part II, Bully, and several other massive hits from the 90s as well. She lent her talents to the role of Helena Wankstein in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Helena appears as a potential girlfriend for CJ during the game.

2) Anthony Cumia

Anthony Cumia, one half of the iconic radio show 'Opie and Anthony', is one of the most popular voices in radio and is instantly recognizable. He has had quite a history with Rockstar Games, with appearances in multiple GTA games as Red Dead Redemption.

His most notable role comes in the form of voicing the character Chef in GTA V, and fans were pleasantly surprised to learn of his presence in the game.

1) Axl Rose

(image credits: loudwire)

Axl Rose is, without a doubt, one of the biggest rockstars to make his way to the spotlight in the 80s. As the frontman for the legendary Guns n' Roses, Axl Rose has made himself quite the legendary figure in pop culture.

Players were shocked to learn that he had voiced a character in the GTA series, appearing as a radio show host in GTA San Andreas. This came at a time when he had disappeared from public life.

He appeared as a radio host, Tommy 'The Nightmare' Smith, a DJ for San Andreas' DJ K-DST classic rock station.