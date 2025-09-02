Cerydra E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

With Cerydra’s banner finally available in Honkai Star Rail, players now have the opportunity to acquire her. Since Trailblazers can also obtain Cerydra’s Eidolons and Light Cone to boost her effectiveness on the battlefield, they may consider aiming for either her E1 or S1.

Between the two options, Cerydra’s E1 is the recommended choice during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.5. Let's look at why it's the better option.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

Why you should pull for Cerydra’s E1 in Honkai Star Rail version 3.5, explored

Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon activation, Cerydra’s first Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail grants the following effects:

“The character with ‘Military Merit’ ignores 16% of the targets' DEF when dealing DMG. If ‘Military Merit’ has been upgraded to ‘Peerage,’ then the character additionally ignores 20% of the targets' DEF when dealing Skill DMG. When Cerydra uses her Skill, regenerates 2 Energy for the designated ally target.”

Unlike Cerydra’s signature weapon, Epoch Etched in Golden Blood, her first Eidolon allows DPS units to deal significantly more damage. The 20% DEF ignore effect is especially valuable for most damage dealers.

Additionally, when Cerydra uses her Skill, she regenerates two Energy for the character targeted by the ability. While this won’t benefit most DPS units that much, it greatly helps Phainon by granting him two Coreflames.

Cerydra is a dedicated support for Phainon and doesn’t have much synergy with other characters in Honkai Star Rail. For this reason, players who already own Phainon are more likely to pull her. The two Coreflames she provides help Phainon’s Ultimate rotation, allowing him to trigger it more quickly.

Compared to her Eidolon, Cerydra’s signature Light Cone only boosts her ATK and the effectiveness of her buffs. While it’s not as impactful as her E1, the Skill Point regeneration it offers is a nice bonus. Trailblazers can opt to pull for her E1 and equip her with the latest event Light Cone, The Forever Victual, which grants a significant amount of ATK, which can be stacked.

