Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete Abbest Cave

The Abbest Cave is an optional area in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 that you can explore on The Continent. While it has only one boss fight, clearing it will grant you prominent rewards. However, finding the location can be tricky, and you must reach a specific power spike to complete the area efficiently.
This guide tells you how to reach the Abbest Cave in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 and obtain the rewards.
How to reach the Abbest Cave in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
Although the area has only one boss, Chromatic Abbest, you must reach level 20 before accessing Abbest Cave. The boss can easily overwhelm you with its heavy attacks.
If you're ready for the challenge, head to the southern section of The Continent to find the Abbest Cave. It is to the east of the Flying Waters region, and to the southeast of the Ancient Sanctuary.
However, getting there can be tricky if you're in the early game and Esquie can't fly yet. Fortunately, there's an efficient way to get there. After completing the Flying Waters region, you can access a bridge to its west. When navigating towards The Small Bourgeon, go left and then south to activate the bridge to the Abbest Cave.
Completing the Abbest Cave in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
Upon entering the Abbest Cave, you will discover an ethereal ambiance showcased by a pink hue. The area is relatively compact, featuring a single expedition rest point (59). You can enhance your attributes and weapon, or acquire new skills before facing the boss, the Chromatic Abbest.
The boss is vulnerable to both Light and Dark damage, so utilizing Lune can be advantageous. Concurrently, it is essential to bolster your team's Defense and Vitality by equipping the necessary Pictors. If you are below level 20, the boss can easily overpower you if its attacks are not adequately parried or dodged.
Effectively parrying the Chromatic Abbest and inflicting damage through counterattacks is pretty important. Additionally, consistently attacking its weak point, situated at the center of its head, is crucial for maintaining a steady offensive strategy and achieving victory in the confrontation.
After defeating the Chromatic Abbest, you will obtain the following rewards:
- Resplendent Chroma Catalyst x2
- Colour of Lumina x5
- Pictos: First Offensive
When done exploring, you can leave the Abbest Cave and return to The Continent.
